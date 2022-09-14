Read full article on original website
New Rochelle Restaurant Owner Gets Probation for Stiffing Employees Out of $23,000 Wages
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Paul Hurley, 57, was sentenced on September 14, 2022, to three years of probation for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight workers he employed as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners and waiters at his New Rochelle restaurant, Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub. The Court also ordered the defendant to pay full restitution to the victims.
Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Peekskill
A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people. It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of His Mother At Her New Rochelle Home
A Westchester man has been sentenced to state prison for killing his mother by strangling her to death. New Rochelle resident Daniel Flores-Arteaga, age 28, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, on Thursday, Sept. 15. On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at approximately...
‘Two of us died’: Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder in ‘Junior’ case get 25 years to life
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leandra Feliz’s life ended the same night her 15-year-old son, Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was viciously knifed to death on a Bronx street. “That night two of us died, my son and I,” Feliz said Friday during her victim impact statement at the sentencing of the Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder […]
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
Laurieanne Delitta, Disbarred Attorney Who Stole from Children with Cerebral Palsy, Transferred to State Prison
WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 14, 2022) — Laurieanne Delitta, 51, a disbarred attorney who stole millions from family and friends, children and the elderly, mostly all of it through a network developed through Cerebral Palsy Westchester, was transferred this afternoon to the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility where she is now prisoner 22G0468.
Police Blotter: Dust-Up; No Pussyfooting Around & More
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Check-out Process....
Ex-Nassau County Executive Mangano ordered to report to prison
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano has been ordered to report to prison after his bail motion was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals.
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
2 Westchester officers hurt when barricaded man opens fire, officials say
CORTLANDT, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two Westchester County officers were hit by bullet fragments when a man who barricaded himself inside a home opened fire at police on Wednesday, officials said. The standoff occurred at a home on Quaker Bridge Road in Cortlandt. New York State Police and Westchester County officers responded to the home around […]
Major Luxury Rental Community Proposed for Harrison, NY
Two family-owned real estate companies presented plans to the Harrison Planning Board on Wednesday to transform a shuttered hotel site into a residential mixed-use community. Renaissance Harrison is the proposed transformation of the 28 acre-former Renaissance Westchester Hotel site into a vibrant residential community, including retail and cultural venues available to the public. Sponsored by long-term friends and partners, Rose Equities and Garden Communities envision a connected and thriving Teardrop neighborhood in Harrison, with Renaissance Harrison as its crown jewel.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation
HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
3 Mount Vernon Men Arrested for Armed Robbery of Food Delivery Driver in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 14, 2022) — The men drove to White Plains after taking $50 and some jewelry, were tracked by their license plate, and were taken into custody soon thereafter. Two guns, including a ghost gun with an extended magazine, were found in the vehicle. Arrested:. Andrew...
Our Final Proposed Map of Legislative Districts for the New Rockland County Legislature
To achieve the final boundaries of our proposed map, we used the Dave’s Redistricting online mapping tool, but in this final version we broke down Census Tracts into their component parts of Census Blocks, whenever necessary, to refine and hone the boundaries of specific districts to ensure that all communities of interest received an equitable share of representation, while respecting the vast majority of municipal boundaries at the village and hamlet level.
Recent Cliffside Park HS Grad From Fairview, 20, Charged With Statutory Rape
A Fairview man who turned 20 earlier this month is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager who was four years younger. Cristian Argueta remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest the day before.
