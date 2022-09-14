Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Paul Hurley, 57, was sentenced on September 14, 2022, to three years of probation for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight workers he employed as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners and waiters at his New Rochelle restaurant, Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub. The Court also ordered the defendant to pay full restitution to the victims.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO