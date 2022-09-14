ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

New Rochelle restaurant owner sentenced for not paying his employees

A New Rochelle restaurant owner has been sentenced to probation for not paying over $23,000 to his employees, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah. Paul Hurley, 57, owner of the Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor charge of failure to pay wages....
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

New Rochelle Restaurant Owner Gets Probation for Stiffing Employees Out of $23,000 Wages

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Paul Hurley, 57, was sentenced on September 14, 2022, to three years of probation for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight workers he employed as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners and waiters at his New Rochelle restaurant, Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub. The Court also ordered the defendant to pay full restitution to the victims.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Peekskill

A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people. It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hurley, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talkofthesound.com

Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hurley
talkofthesound.com

Laurieanne Delitta, Disbarred Attorney Who Stole from Children with Cerebral Palsy, Transferred to State Prison

WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 14, 2022) — Laurieanne Delitta, 51, a disbarred attorney who stole millions from family and friends, children and the elderly, mostly all of it through a network developed through Cerebral Palsy Westchester, was transferred this afternoon to the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility where she is now prisoner 22G0468.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Dust-Up; No Pussyfooting Around & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Check-out Process....
RYE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wage Theft#District Attorneys#Hurley S Steakhouse#Cooks Dishwashers Food
yonkerstimes.com

No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

Major Luxury Rental Community Proposed for Harrison, NY

Two family-owned real estate companies presented plans to the Harrison Planning Board on Wednesday to transform a shuttered hotel site into a residential mixed-use community. Renaissance Harrison is the proposed transformation of the 28 acre-former Renaissance Westchester Hotel site into a vibrant residential community, including retail and cultural venues available to the public. Sponsored by long-term friends and partners, Rose Equities and Garden Communities envision a connected and thriving Teardrop neighborhood in Harrison, with Renaissance Harrison as its crown jewel.
HARRISON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation

HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
preserve-ramapo.com

Our Final Proposed Map of Legislative Districts for the New Rockland County Legislature

To achieve the final boundaries of our proposed map, we used the Dave’s Redistricting online mapping tool, but in this final version we broke down Census Tracts into their component parts of Census Blocks, whenever necessary, to refine and hone the boundaries of specific districts to ensure that all communities of interest received an equitable share of representation, while respecting the vast majority of municipal boundaries at the village and hamlet level.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy