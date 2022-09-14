ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Footwear News

Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth’s Memory in Bejeweled Black Headband & Pumps at Floral Tribute

Princess Beatrice took flowers to Balmoral Castle in honor of her grandmother, the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 10 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The princess was wearing a traditional somber outfit for the occasion. She appeared in a black Maje blazer with golden buttons, pairing it with a knee-length black skirt. The royal accessorized her look with only a black headband that had white pearls attached and floral embroidery. The princess opted for no earrings or necklace.  Princess Beatrice completed her look with a black pointed-toe Aquazzura stiletto heel with invisible straps around her ankle, giving her more comfort.  Other members of the Royal...
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
People

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth

The new Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are in London to honor Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where a service was held in honor of the late monarch. Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with Queen Elizabeth's death, they are now the two highest ranking women in the...
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
Marie Claire

An Anxious Prince William Once Confided in the Queen About Having Second Thoughts About Kate Middleton

Back in 2007, Prince William and Kate Middleton had been dating for around five years after meeting as students at the University of St. Andrews. William and Kate were both 25 years old, and the public pressure was mounting for William to propose. Speculation ran rampant—when will he pop the question?—but William, according to The Mirror, started to get cold feet.
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Curtsies as Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Arrives at Westminster Hall After Solemn Procession

Final bows. Meghan Markle greeted Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin at Westminster Hall with a respectful curtsy. The Suits alum, 41, followed behind the late monarch’s royal procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 14, in a car as husband Prince Harry walked alongside Prince William, King Charles III and more. When the procession reached its destination, Meghan stood with Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla, all of whom were dressed in black. As the coffin was carried into the chapel, the Duchess of Sussex dipped into a curtsey and bowed her head. Other members of the royal family gave the same admiring welcome.
The Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace

The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported.King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon, the children of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, were also...
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry Is Not Celebrating 38th Birthday as He Mourns Queen Elizabeth's Death

Prince Harry turned 38 on Thursday but don't expect the Duke of Sussex to commemorate the occasion publicly, if at all, following Queen Elizabeth II's death. A source close to the royal family tells ET that the family is in a one-month period of mourning and Harry is not expected to do anything to mark the day, except spend it privately. Her Majesty died one week before Harry's birthday, and since then a number of events have taken place and will continue taking place, culminating with Elizabeth's state funeral scheduled for Monday at 6 a.m. ET.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout

It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement. After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).
ANIMALS

