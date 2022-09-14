Read full article on original website
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral
Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils on the day of the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96. In the days since Her...
Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Before She Died in August 1997, These Were Princess Diana's Final Words
The Princess of Wales died tragically after a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997, due to a high-speed chase by the paparazzi and what the subsequent inquest described as the "gross negligence" of her driver, Henri Paul, whose blood alcohol was three times over the French legal limit.
Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth’s Memory in Bejeweled Black Headband & Pumps at Floral Tribute
Princess Beatrice took flowers to Balmoral Castle in honor of her grandmother, the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 10 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The princess was wearing a traditional somber outfit for the occasion. She appeared in a black Maje blazer with golden buttons, pairing it with a knee-length black skirt. The royal accessorized her look with only a black headband that had white pearls attached and floral embroidery. The princess opted for no earrings or necklace. Princess Beatrice completed her look with a black pointed-toe Aquazzura stiletto heel with invisible straps around her ankle, giving her more comfort. Other members of the Royal...
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog
A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with King Charles in a rare photo as they waited for the Queen's coffin together
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured with King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. It's the first time the three have been pictured together since the Queen's death. They joined other royals at a private event to receive the Queen's coffin, Yahoo reported. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
The new Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are in London to honor Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where a service was held in honor of the late monarch. Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with Queen Elizabeth's death, they are now the two highest ranking women in the...
Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Major Announcement About Their Kids' Education
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making big moves this year ― literally. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leaving their Kensington Palace home in London for a new residence, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The Cambridges’ new home in Windsor will be closer to Queen Elizabeth, who now mainly occupies Windsor Castle.
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events: expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family. “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert...
An Anxious Prince William Once Confided in the Queen About Having Second Thoughts About Kate Middleton
Back in 2007, Prince William and Kate Middleton had been dating for around five years after meeting as students at the University of St. Andrews. William and Kate were both 25 years old, and the public pressure was mounting for William to propose. Speculation ran rampant—when will he pop the question?—but William, according to The Mirror, started to get cold feet.
Meghan Markle Curtsies as Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Arrives at Westminster Hall After Solemn Procession
Final bows. Meghan Markle greeted Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin at Westminster Hall with a respectful curtsy. The Suits alum, 41, followed behind the late monarch’s royal procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, September 14, in a car as husband Prince Harry walked alongside Prince William, King Charles III and more. When the procession reached its destination, Meghan stood with Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla, all of whom were dressed in black. As the coffin was carried into the chapel, the Duchess of Sussex dipped into a curtsey and bowed her head. Other members of the royal family gave the same admiring welcome.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited’ from Buckingham Palace reception for Queen’s funeral
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been uninvited from the grand state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral – a development that is said to have left people close to the couple “baffled”. Prince Harry and Meghan were...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace
The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported.King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon, the children of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, were also...
Prince Harry Is Not Celebrating 38th Birthday as He Mourns Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince Harry turned 38 on Thursday but don't expect the Duke of Sussex to commemorate the occasion publicly, if at all, following Queen Elizabeth II's death. A source close to the royal family tells ET that the family is in a one-month period of mourning and Harry is not expected to do anything to mark the day, except spend it privately. Her Majesty died one week before Harry's birthday, and since then a number of events have taken place and will continue taking place, culminating with Elizabeth's state funeral scheduled for Monday at 6 a.m. ET.
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement. After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).
