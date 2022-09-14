Read full article on original website
Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch displays scuba diving data and sharing features
Make sure your wearable gadgets can handle your adventurous lifestyle when the Apple Watch Ultra is one of them. This endurance smartwatch pushes the boundaries with its WR100 water-resistance rating, which is twice that of the Series 8. Moreover, its rugged, yet miraculously lightweight 49 mm titanium case works alongside durable glass to keep its tech safe inside. Not only that, but it also boasts multiday battery life up to 60 hours so it can handle your days’ long backpacking trips. Able to handle temperatures below 0ºF and as high as 130ºF, it won’t stop you when you’re on the go. Furthermore, its redesigned digital crown works with gloves, and it has cellular capability. With multi-band GPS using the L5 frequency, its Action button lets you transition from 1 leg of a triathlon to the next. Finally, its 86 dB siren helps others locate you.
LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket has a waterproof and breathable design
Protect yourself in all weather when you wear the LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket. Not only is it waterproof and ultra-breathable, but it’s also wind-resistant. In fact, its 360º breathing system incorporates underarm vents that don’t let cold or wind in yet prevent you from sweating. Its 2-way YKK Aquaguard zipper keeps you dry, and the extended back hem keeps you protected from gusty weather. Designed for everything from trail running and active living to casual wear, it has a ton of features for many needs. For example, it has an oversized hidden storage pocket as well as a bunch of small hidden pockets. So you can keep your belongings concealed without adding bulk. Additionally, its antibacterial fabric repels and eliminates odors, and its anti-pinch zipper strip keeps your fingers safe. Furthermore, its thumbholes keep your sleeves in place, and waterproof cuffs pull over your hands for warmth and protection.
Hitrons Solutions Camping Table opens from all sides and folds to fewer than 4″ tall
Take the Hitrons Solutions Camping Table with you anywhere and everywhere you go. Convenient to carry, it’s ideal for use both indoors and outdoors. In fact, you can open it from all sides, and you can fold it up to just 3.54 inches tall! This ensures it fits in your car with ease. Easily stack as many as you want to create a higher or lower surface, yet pack it away with its space-saving design. This incredibly durable table has a large capacity. It can actually store up to 63 liters, making it great for holding gear while providing a useful tabletop. Moreover, the MDF top board boasts a durable design that withstands even hot pots on top without incurring any damage. Measuring 20.66 inches tall, 14.76 inches wide, and 12.6 inches deep, it’s impressive how small it folds.
CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla has a standout cyberpunk, futurist design
Make your wrist stand out from the crowd with the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla. Its cyberpunk and futuristic design is one that will catch eyes and turn heads wherever you go. Moreover, its completely hollow skeleton design has a unique look that no one will recognize. It lets you observe gears and springs as small as 1 mm rotating as well as bouncing at different speeds inside the dial. Overall it lets you learn more about how a mechanical watch works with its precision parts. Drawing inspiration from a gorilla, it mimics the animal’s power and wisdom. With a 4-corner suspension system, it offers shockproof performance and overall resilience. Finally, its Swiss Super-LumiNova creates a luminous effect for nighttime visibility.
Philips Hue Lightguide smart bulbs come in 3 shapes and diffuse light in any color
Add contemporary lighting to your home with the Philips Hue Lightguide smart bulbs. These cool lights come in 3 shapes—ellipse, large globe, and triangular—adding character and style to any room. Hang them over your dining table or in your living room, and they add instant elegance. Meanwhile, each bulb houses a unique inner tube that shines light in any color. A glossy, shiny finish allows them to give off a bright glow. Match them with their pendant cord and metal holder for a cohesive look. Moreover, each bulb dims and works with Philips accessories for convenience. You can also control them via voice command with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Finally, it’s easy to customize these smart lightbulbs on your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen smartwatch is not only durable but also designed for families
Crafted with families in mind, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen smartwatch boasts useful Family Setup features. In fact, you’ll be able to use the Home app, Home Keys, and Wallet to share information. Of course, it also has a swimproof design for the gym and swim practice. And it detects high and low heart rates to keep you healthy. With emergency SOS and fall detection features, it keeps you aware of how both young and old members of your family are doing. Moreover, it boasts the same motion sensors as the Series 8 watch, and it has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. With activity tracking features and multisport workouts, it gives you the fitness features you want. Not only that, but it also has Crash Detection, a medications app, AFib history, and sleep stages. Finally, the color-matched back cases have a sleek new look.
LG MoodUP refrigerator comes with color-changing LED door panels to lift your mood
Add a party-friendly, mood-lifting addition to your kitchen with the LG MoodUP refrigerator. This fridge does more than you think with its color-changing LED door panels, like lift your mood. In fact, this refrigerator also comes with smart technologies to improve food freshness and convenience. Additionally, it includes built-in speakers that let you enjoy music from your kitchen’s hub. With the LG ThinQ app, you can choose between 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower. You can also customize the appearance of the doors by choosing different themes, including Season, Place, Mood and Pop. The color-changing panels will make user notifications even more colorful. So you’ll get a reminder via a blinking when the door remains open for a longer time than usual.
Leica Cine 1 laser TV has an ultra-short-throw lens that works basically up against a wall
Make use of all the space in your home with the Leica Cine 1 laser TV. Putting new meaning to the term ultra short throw, this innovative laser projector works as close as a hair to your wall. And it delivers a super bright 4K image with full-depth colors and incredible resolution. Boasting the well-known Leica look, it also produces incredible Leica-level picture quality. Its aluminum body includes an automatic dust cover that protects the lens. Additionally, its perforated cover gives you clear sound and optimal ventilation. Moreover, it has a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker for incredible sound quality. Made with triple RGB laser technology, it consumes less energy than most OLED TVs. Furthermore, it should last for more than 25,000 hours. Enjoy large images up to 100” in size, use the Smart TV launcher and internal TV tuner, and play your favorite content on this device.
Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches have innovative dials & hardware
Don a sci-fi-esque accessory: the Matte Works Solution-01 Collection urban solar watches. A series of solar-powered watches, they have unique dials as well as innovative hardware designs. Moreover, their innovative straps offer versatility for different occasions. In fact, you can select from 2 different color dials—black and white—as well as your preferred strap. The leather strap comes in black and chestnut, and the nylon strap comes in black and pine. Drawing inspiration from the science-fiction-like solar power plant landscape, the Solution-01 watches bring the beauty of solar energy right to your wrist. Overall, this timepiece will fit seamlessly into your everyday setup no matter where your activities take you. And it runs for 6 months on a full charge from any light source, keeping you going.
HYS Smart Fried Egg Cooker quickly and easily gives you fried eggs whenever you want them
Enjoy one of your favorite foods at any time when you have the HYS Smart Fried Egg Cooker. By working at dynamic temperatures, it actually fries your egg at a low temperature. This ensures the proteins remain intact. Additionally, this automated gadget can actually cook up to 6 different kinds of fried eggs. Choose from clear with a liquid yolk, half-liquid yolk, solid yolk and brown bottom, fully cooked and brown bottom, solid yolk and white bottom, or fully cooked and white bottom. Get fried eggs every time you want them in a super fast and easy way. You no longer need to stand next to the stove and watch over your egg to avoid it burning. Instead, this gadget gives you a flawless fried egg without you having to try at all!
Ring Intercom smart DIY upgrade is a retrofit gadget that gives apartments an intercom
Pretend like you’re home no matter where you are when you have the Ring Intercom. This DIY smart upgrade lets you access your existing intercom handset remotely from anywhere. By using the Ring app, you can answer your door via your existing doorbell. Additionally, with the Remote Unlock feature, you can actually unlock your entrance directly from the app. There’s also the 2-way talk feature that lets you speak with anyone who buzzes the Intercom. In fact, if you want to allow access for Amazon deliveries, you can easily provide time-bound access for verified drivers. Together with compatibility for both Alexa and the company’s app, this DIY upgrade will definitely make your home smarter and more convenient in a super simple way.
Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display works for everything from gaming to streaming
Carry a screen for any device with the Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display. These smart glasses are ideal for gaming, streaming, and privacy. Even better, they work with pretty much any smartphone, laptop, or tablet with their full-function USB-C. But these glasses aren’t just for your entertainment. In a world where hybrid work has become normal, they give you privacy. So you can work on sensitive documents in a public space without any onlookers. Moreover, they also connect with Lightning-equipped iOS devices using an optional adapter. Furthermore, this display is comfortable to wear for long periods thanks to swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms, and support for prescription lenses. Finally, you’ll enjoy stunning image quality with the MicroOLED display technology, which delivers a super high 10,000:1 contrast ratio.
Withings Body Comp smart scale can also measure the health of your arteries and nerves
Assess the health of your arteries and nerves along with other health parameters using the Withings Body Comp smart scale. Thanks to its sensors and proprietary technology, this smart scale gives you a deeper understanding of yourself. Along with this, the smart scale also offers the Health+ service. This health improvement guide delivers an in-depth biomarker analysis and daily missions. In fact, its cardiovascular insights and Electrodermal Activity Score is what makes this smart scale stand out. Additionally, there’s the multi-frequency bioimpedance analysis. This will give you a better understanding of your physical composition features, such as visceral fat. Together with the app and the deep health analysis features, this smart scale stands out as a device that will not just measure your metrics but also give you a better understanding of where you need to improve.
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 eco-conscious laptop consists of a 30% PCR plastic chassis
Take care of the Earth with your next tech purchase when it’s the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 eco-conscious laptop. With a 30% PCR plastic chassis, it also has 50% PCR plastic keycaps and a 100% ocean-bound-plastic touchpad. And it comes in 90% recycled paper packaging! Additionally, this laptop supports easier upgrades, repairs, and recycling while giving you impressive performance. Moreover, with the the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, it also has 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. The display offers 100% sRGB color range, 300 nits brightness, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Furthermore, with a long-lasting 10-hour battery that supports fast-charging, it gets up to 50% in only 30 minutes. Finally, this durable laptop also has a life-extending impact-resistant exterior with MIL-STD 810H certification.
8BitDo Ultimate Controller Wired USB for Windows has 3 custom profiles to switch on the fly
Enjoy more ways to play with the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Wired USB for Windows. This controller comes with a custom profile switch button. With this button, you can easily hold 3 custom profiles that can be switched on the fly. Additionally, the controller also comes with better grip. This will help you hold the controller with even less effort. There’s also the Ultimate Software that gives you elite control over every piece of your gaming controller. These features include customize button mapping, adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control, and create macros with any button combination. The classic features such as the D-pad still exists on this controller. Compatible with Windows, Android, Raspberry Pi, and Switch, this controller is perfect for you to game conveniently on any device you wish to.
Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor offers 4K visuals ideal for both work and play
Doubling up your workspace as your gaming spot makes sense, and the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor is a great way to do that. Boasting impressive 4K visuals, this hybrid monitor produces rich colors. Not only that, but its 31.5-inch UHD display has barely there bezels for an almost edge-free design. Whether you create content or just consume it, you’ll love its lightning-fast response rates and 144 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a 0.2-millisecond response time and Eyesafe-certified 2.0 blue light protection. This keeps your eyes safe no matter the time of day. Providing you with incredible visuals, it almost instantly renders each frame. And its auto-ambient brightness sensor adjusts to provide you with ideal viewing conditions depending on how bright it is.
LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor can automatically adjust for comfort
Improve how you feel after a day of work when you outfit your desk with the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor. This impressive workspace device actually adjusts its own position to provide you with ergonomic comfort all day long. Additionally, its built-in camera uses AI technology to analyze your posture throughout the day. In turn, it adjusts the screen height from 0 to 160 mm and tilt from -20º to 20º. This works together to prevent poor posture. Not only that, but it also has 3 ergonomics-enhancing modes. These are AI Motion, Continuous Motion, and Periodic Motion. The former tracks your eye-level and then adjusts its height and tilt whenever it notices a change. Furthermore, it has a 31.5″ 4K IPS display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Finally, it has HDR image reproduction.
