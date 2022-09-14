Protect yourself in all weather when you wear the LØPER multifunctional trail running jacket. Not only is it waterproof and ultra-breathable, but it’s also wind-resistant. In fact, its 360º breathing system incorporates underarm vents that don’t let cold or wind in yet prevent you from sweating. Its 2-way YKK Aquaguard zipper keeps you dry, and the extended back hem keeps you protected from gusty weather. Designed for everything from trail running and active living to casual wear, it has a ton of features for many needs. For example, it has an oversized hidden storage pocket as well as a bunch of small hidden pockets. So you can keep your belongings concealed without adding bulk. Additionally, its antibacterial fabric repels and eliminates odors, and its anti-pinch zipper strip keeps your fingers safe. Furthermore, its thumbholes keep your sleeves in place, and waterproof cuffs pull over your hands for warmth and protection.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO