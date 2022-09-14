Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
bigcountryhomepage.com
PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions. On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated.
KRGV
Brownsville PD: Eight people arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Child Protective Services are in possession of three children who were found living in “deplorable” conditions by police conducting a search warrant at a home, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Officers were conducting a narcotics search warrant Thursday at a home on the 1700 block of Grant...
KRGV
Wife of man accused of drug trafficking among those arrested in federal investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo Orlando Lopez were arrested in McAllen and Rio Grande City. All four made their initial appearance in court on Friday morning, according to court records. Garza...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Four people arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The arrests come exactly one year after 19 people were arrested as part of a multi-agency raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City, court records indicate. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo...
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
KRGV
Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation, La Joya ISD police chief says
A teacher at La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an elementary school in August, according to La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez. Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, was...
sciotopost.com
Border Patrol Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Meth at Mexico International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
KRGV
1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says
The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
KRGV
Man charged in connection with assaults at San Juan hike and bike trail
A man accused of attacking several women at a hike and bike trail in San Juan is in custody after turning himself in to police, according to San Juan police Chief Ruben Morin. Arturo Javier Gonzalez was charged with three counts of assault causing bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kurv.com
Mission Woman Denies Guilt In Drunk Driving Death
A Mission woman has pleaded not guilty in the apparent drunken driving death of another woman in downtown McAllen. 19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Nino Wednesday pleaded not guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the Memorial Day weekend death of 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes. The victim was getting into the passenger side of an...
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking driver accused of causing three-vehicle crash
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that they say was caused by a driver who ignored a stop sign and hit two other vehicles. The crash occurred Wednesday just before noon near FM 511 and Dockberry Road, police said. Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said the...
KRGV
Student in custody following lockdown at Sharyland High School, police say
A juvenile male is in custody following a lockdown at Sharyland High School, SA3 and the Sharyland Central Administration building on Wednesday, according to a spokesman with Mission Police Department. Police responded to the school at around 1:39 p.m. after two students reported overhearing a student say that he had...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 387 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 387 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two women in their 70s or older from Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the women was not vaccinated, according to the report.
Texas Teacher Behind Bars After 5-Year-Old Student Dies In Hot Car
The student was related to the teacher.
KRGV
Police: Edinburg woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in McAllen
An Edinburg woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in McAllen Thursday morning. At 7:15 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road regarding a collision between a gray truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. Police...
‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
Comments / 2