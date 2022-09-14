Read full article on original website
Related
The Las Vegas Aces forgot which basket was theirs during the WNBA Finals tip-off — and still won by double digits
Despite the bizarre slip-up to start Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, Becky Hammon's team secured a big victory that puts them one win shy of the title.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud
Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
Becky Hammon vs. Curt Miller: A Coaching Tree Rooted in the ’90s
As their mentor at Colorado State in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Tom Collen is at the center of the WNBA Finals coaching battle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says the rumored midseason tournament would help the NBA season
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is behind the idea of a midseason tournament, which the NBA believes could one day become successful.
Daily Sports Smile: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich surprises Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces
The San Antonio Spurs coach surprised his former protégé during the WNBA Finals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich had great gesture for Becky Hammon, Aces at WNBA Finals
Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon may not be co-workers anymore, but they are still happy to show up for each other. The San Antonio Spurs head coach came through on Tuesday for his former assistant, who is now coaching the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Hammon has led the Aces to a WNBA Finals berth in her first season, and the team now holds a 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun.
Yardbarker
Report: Suns make Sam Garvin interim governor while Sarver out
The Phoenix Suns plan to appoint vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin as their interim governor while owner Robert Sarver serves a one-year suspension, ESPN reported Thursday. Garvin purchased interest in the Suns in June 2004 and spent the past 11 seasons as a vice chairman. The NBA dealt...
Yay Sports! Kobe Bryant Leads Team USA’s ‘Redeem Team’ In Triumphant New Trailer
Kobe Bryant leads LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Team USA's 'Redeem Team' to Gold in triumphant new trailer
NBA・
NBA players' union head wants lifetime ban for Phoenix Suns owner
The executive director for the National Basketball Players Association — the NBA's labor union — called for a lifetime ban of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who was recently suspended for one year over workplace misconduct. The big picture: Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio told ESPN that she was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kenny "The Snake" Stabler Got Started for Raiders vs. Cardinals
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals' history includes the first start for Kenny "The Snake" Stabler
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite
The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
Jay-Z and Puma Tap Brenna Stewart for First WNBA Player Signature Shoe in 12 Years
Puma just found a way to give the WNBA some much-deserved visibility: a signature shoe with one of the league’s top players. Today, Puma Hoops dropped Brenna Stewart’s Stewie 1 — the first signature shoe for a WNBA player in 12 years, and Puma’s first-ever signature shoe for the league. Channeling “Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature,” the shoe features a bold neon yellow and black colorway dubbed “Quiet Fire.” On the performance front, the Stewie 1 features multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support throughout the foot and Puma’s NITRO Foam technology for lightweight responsiveness. For ankle stability, there’s a molded heel counter...
ESPN
PayPal says it will not continue its sponsorship if Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver returns after ban
PayPal, the jersey patch partner of the Phoenix Suns, said Friday it would not be renewing its sponsorship with the team should majority owner Robert Sarver continue in his role following his one-year suspension for racist and misogynist remarks. "PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of...
Comments / 0