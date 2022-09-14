I still don’t have words for the insanely incredible ending of yesterday’s game in Boone. It all started at 9AM, with ESPN’s flagship college football program, College GameDay, coming up the mountain for the very first time ever, which was a massive deal for us in and of itself. Plus, not only that, but Luke Combs was the celebrity guest picker, which was the cherry on top of the cupcake, if you will… And I think Mr. Pat McAfee summed […] The post Appalachian State Quarterback Chase Brice Runs To Sidelines To Help Fans Safely Storm The Field After Throwing Hail Mary Walk-Off Touchdown To Beat Troy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

BOONE, NC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO