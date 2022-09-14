Read full article on original website
Prep football: JoJo Shortell scores two TDs, Gonzaga Prep tops Ferris; Central Valley blanks Cheney
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 35, Ferris 6: JoJo Shortell had 16 carries for 64 yards with two touchdowns and the Bullpups beat the hosting Saxons in a league game at Gonzaga Prep.
Appalachian State Quarterback Chase Brice Runs To Sidelines To Help Fans Safely Storm The Field After Throwing Hail Mary Walk-Off Touchdown To Beat Troy
I still don’t have words for the insanely incredible ending of yesterday’s game in Boone. It all started at 9AM, with ESPN’s flagship college football program, College GameDay, coming up the mountain for the very first time ever, which was a massive deal for us in and of itself. Plus, not only that, but Luke Combs was the celebrity guest picker, which was the cherry on top of the cupcake, if you will… And I think Mr. Pat McAfee summed […] The post Appalachian State Quarterback Chase Brice Runs To Sidelines To Help Fans Safely Storm The Field After Throwing Hail Mary Walk-Off Touchdown To Beat Troy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 4: Meridian off to first 4-0 start since 2007
Each week, SBLive will rank the top 10 teams across the state of Idaho, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season. HOW THE TOP 10 FARED — SEPT. 161. ROCKY MOUNTAIN 4-0 (5A) on bye weekGrizzlies get needed ...
In Week 3, the 2022 season's tactical challenges emerged for Lincoln Riley
This season just got a lot more difficult at USC, which also means it became a lot more interesting. It’s unfortunate that Fresno State lost quarterback Jake Haener early in the third quarter on Saturday night, because if he had played 60 full minutes, this might have been a close game heading into the final 10 minutes. As it was, USC — despite winning by 28 points — was still challenged a lot more than it was in previous weeks.
Week 5 of high school football features start of DVL season, majority of DEL teams on the road
Week 5 of the high school football season is here with another full schedule of games. Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football. Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11...
Glenwood Springs Demons football adds size, numbers in bid to shake up 3A football league
When the call went out over the summer from new Glenwood Springs High School head football coach Thor Jensen that the program needed to beef up its player numbers, team leaders talked it up. Senior co-captain and veteran lineman Alex Cruz, in particular, knew some extra size on the line...
