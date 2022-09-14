ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Fest in the First is Back!

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Re-imagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Government
nwi.life

Wise Guys Wine Section Grand Re-opening

On September 17, Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville celebrated the grand re-opening of its wine section. Wise Guys invited customers to celebrate with them. There were in-house wine tastings, and giveaways, and Indiana 105 was on hand to hand out even more goodies. Wise Guys is proud of its newly...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Bryant of Robbins shuts off water to dozens of residents

Building owners respond to the lies put forth by the administration. The Village of Robbins, under the order of Mayor Darren E. Bryant, shut off water service to 6 apartment buildings on Thursday, September 15. The village and mayor have claimed that the water bills have been unpaid, however their water billing system remains unfair to the residents and owners of these apartment buildings.
ROBBINS, IL
harborcountry-news.com

LaPorte County’s Sebert Woods Park opens near state line

LAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County Parks Department Announces Opening of New “Nature Park.”. It was back in the year 2000 that Wilmer Sebert decided he’d like to see his 40 acres in Northern LaPorte County be preserved for others to enjoy. Working with the late Leon Dargis from Harbour Trust Investments, Wilmer donated his land to the LaPorte County Park Foundation with the understanding that it would eventually become open to the public.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#City Hall#Public Art#Community Engagement#Neighborhoods
hometownnewsnow.com

School Lockdown Short Lived

(La Porte, IN) - Two schools in La Porte were placed under a temporary lockdown this morning. Fortunately, it was strictly precautionary. Police said officers were at a residence in the area of La Porte High School and Handley Elementary School trying to serve an arrest warrant on an individual.
LA PORTE, IN
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
valpotorch.com

Molly Rabe, 2015 graduate, finds home at Valpo

Valparaiso University is a home away from home, a place to spend undergraduate and graduate years alike. Homecoming weekend, Sept. 23-25, brings the opportunity to rekindle friendships, peruse campus changes and see how student organizations have fared over the past year. For a majority of alumni, Valpo will always remain their second home.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road projects to begin on Ripley, 77th, 85th

Road projects are set to get underway in Lake Station and Schererville. Ripley Street will be down to one lane in each direction between I-80/94 and Old Hobart Road, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be working on a bridge deck overlay project through mid-October. Meanwhile,...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana

With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Expands Cardiology Services

Northwest Medical Group interventional cardiologists, Anshuman Das, M.D., FACC, FASCAI and Fahd Syed, M.D., MPH, FACC, recently added a new office in the medical offices adjacent to Northwest Health – La Porte, located at 1331 State St., in La Porte. Both will continue to see patients in their Valparaiso office.
LA PORTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Gary airport to explore passenger service

The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is taking preliminary steps to once again provide passenger service. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with a consulting firm to perform a series of analyses and forecasts and set up meetings with airlines.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

St. John, Lowell fire departments awarded federal grant funding

The St. John and Lowell volunteer fire departments are each getting about half a million in federal funding. The St. John Fire Department has been awarded almost $491,000, and the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department was awarded almost $511,000 from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. That...
LOWELL, IN
The Associated Press

BP reaches $2.75M deal over Indiana refinery pollution

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Oil titan BP reached a $2.75 million settlement Thursday over air pollution from its largest refinery after environmentalists complained of repeated emissions violations at the Whiting facility in Indiana. The agreement is the second in the past year between advocacy groups and BP involving...
WHITING, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Illiana Christian student named National Merit Semifinalist

DYER, Ind. (September 14, 2022) – On Wednesday, September 14, Illiana Christian High School Senior Ryan Smith was named a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. Ryan earned this honor by scoring in the top percentage in Indiana on his 2022 PSAT test. Less than one percent of U.S. high school students score high enough to become semifinalists.
DYER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy