nwi.life
Commonwealth Engineers, Inc gives back to the community in all kinds of unseen ways
Behind every running faucet, behind every toilet flush, behind every sewer protecting our homes from a flood, there is an engineer. We may not see them and we may not hear much about them, but their hard work immeasurably improves our quality of life. Commonwealth Engineers, Inc is a water...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Fest in the First is Back!
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Re-imagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Bringing school back to health at the Hammond Area Career Center
The Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) started back to school less than a month ago on August 17. Students from high schools all over Lake County attend ACC for different Career and Technical Education programs, or CTE programs. Students had back to school night on August 24 to really get things back into gear.
nwi.life
Wise Guys Wine Section Grand Re-opening
On September 17, Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville celebrated the grand re-opening of its wine section. Wise Guys invited customers to celebrate with them. There were in-house wine tastings, and giveaways, and Indiana 105 was on hand to hand out even more goodies. Wise Guys is proud of its newly...
Mayor Bryant of Robbins shuts off water to dozens of residents
Building owners respond to the lies put forth by the administration. The Village of Robbins, under the order of Mayor Darren E. Bryant, shut off water service to 6 apartment buildings on Thursday, September 15. The village and mayor have claimed that the water bills have been unpaid, however their water billing system remains unfair to the residents and owners of these apartment buildings.
harborcountry-news.com
LaPorte County’s Sebert Woods Park opens near state line
LAPORTE, Ind. — LaPorte County Parks Department Announces Opening of New “Nature Park.”. It was back in the year 2000 that Wilmer Sebert decided he’d like to see his 40 acres in Northern LaPorte County be preserved for others to enjoy. Working with the late Leon Dargis from Harbour Trust Investments, Wilmer donated his land to the LaPorte County Park Foundation with the understanding that it would eventually become open to the public.
First 300 students at Back-to-School Jamboree to receive free school supplies
State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) said the first 300 students who attend the Back-to-School Jamboree will receive free school supplies. The Jamboree begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on the Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest) campus. “For several years, we’ve offered school supplies for students who arrive early...
hometownnewsnow.com
School Lockdown Short Lived
(La Porte, IN) - Two schools in La Porte were placed under a temporary lockdown this morning. Fortunately, it was strictly precautionary. Police said officers were at a residence in the area of La Porte High School and Handley Elementary School trying to serve an arrest warrant on an individual.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
valpotorch.com
Molly Rabe, 2015 graduate, finds home at Valpo
Valparaiso University is a home away from home, a place to spend undergraduate and graduate years alike. Homecoming weekend, Sept. 23-25, brings the opportunity to rekindle friendships, peruse campus changes and see how student organizations have fared over the past year. For a majority of alumni, Valpo will always remain their second home.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road projects to begin on Ripley, 77th, 85th
Road projects are set to get underway in Lake Station and Schererville. Ripley Street will be down to one lane in each direction between I-80/94 and Old Hobart Road, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be working on a bridge deck overlay project through mid-October. Meanwhile,...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana
With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Expands Cardiology Services
Northwest Medical Group interventional cardiologists, Anshuman Das, M.D., FACC, FASCAI and Fahd Syed, M.D., MPH, FACC, recently added a new office in the medical offices adjacent to Northwest Health – La Porte, located at 1331 State St., in La Porte. Both will continue to see patients in their Valparaiso office.
Inside Indiana Business
Gary airport to explore passenger service
The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is taking preliminary steps to once again provide passenger service. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with a consulting firm to perform a series of analyses and forecasts and set up meetings with airlines.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary mayor touts ARPA plans, public safety initiatives during State of the City address
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he remains focused on making the city better for everyone, during his annual State of the City address Thursday. "It's a great day in the city of Gary, and I believe that the future is as bright as the sun is today," Prince told those gathered at U.S. Steel Yard.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
St. John, Lowell fire departments awarded federal grant funding
The St. John and Lowell volunteer fire departments are each getting about half a million in federal funding. The St. John Fire Department has been awarded almost $491,000, and the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department was awarded almost $511,000 from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. That...
BP reaches $2.75M deal over Indiana refinery pollution
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Oil titan BP reached a $2.75 million settlement Thursday over air pollution from its largest refinery after environmentalists complained of repeated emissions violations at the Whiting facility in Indiana. The agreement is the second in the past year between advocacy groups and BP involving...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
thelansingjournal.com
Illiana Christian student named National Merit Semifinalist
DYER, Ind. (September 14, 2022) – On Wednesday, September 14, Illiana Christian High School Senior Ryan Smith was named a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. Ryan earned this honor by scoring in the top percentage in Indiana on his 2022 PSAT test. Less than one percent of U.S. high school students score high enough to become semifinalists.
