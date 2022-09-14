Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Eater
Houston’s Newest Adults-Only Mini-Golf Spot Serves Fantastic Pizza and Cocktails
A new interactive mini-golf venue in Houston is turning putt-putt into a party. Puttery Houston opened Friday, September 16, at 1818 Washington Avenue in Sawyer Yards, and is a new take on a night out with three nine-hole courses, pizza for every taste, and well-mixed cocktails — no watery drinks here.
The Enchilada Queen dishes on her Tex-Mex empire!
She's the whole enchilada! Sylvia Casares is known as Houston's 'Enchilada Queen' for her award-winning Tex-Mex, cocinado con amor!
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market offers authentic Cajun delicacies in League City
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. (Courtesy Pexels) Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. The business at 902 E. Main St., League City, sells authentic Cajun meats, including boudain, andouille sausage and gumbo along with Cajun spices and Louisiana-based art and decor.
Bellaire's foodie status grows with the addition of Aya Sushi
Aya Sushi opened at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Aya Sushi) Aya Sushi joins the growing family of restaurants opening around the Bellaire Triangle. Two months following CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen's July 8 start, the new sushi dining option opened next door at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. The omakase, "leave it up to you," menu is led by Tokyo-trained chef Yoshi Katsuyama and features more than two dozen sashimi options as well as a specialty 401 roll, named after the Bellaire area's 77401 ZIP code. 713-485-4272.
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
Eater
New Pizza Joint 7Pie Jump-Starts Its Franchise in Houston With $7 Cheese Pies
A new pizza chain is kicking off in the Houston area. David Davoudpour, the CEO and chairman of Nashville-headquartered restaurant chain Shoney’s, launched his newest venture, 7Pie, in Clutch City last month. Starting with its first two locations, the casual pizza joint is already serving up a variety of...
cbs19.tv
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
papercitymag.com
From Austere Office Building to Dazzling Residential Penthouse — Inside a Bold Houston Couple’s Ambitious Renovation
The living room’s wood sculpture is made from salvaged pine from Diane and Ray Krueger’s tree farm, with an iron base created by George Sacaris Studio, Houston. CC-Tapis custom rug, Mingardo coffee tables, and Walter Knoll Atelier chairs and settee, all from Shop showroom, Houston. Foscarini pendant. Portrait from the clients’ collection. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Killdeer's BBQ brings barbecue menu, homestyle sides to Tomball
Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Killdeer's BBQ) Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 at 19227 FM 2920, Tomball. The restaurant features traditional barbecue items, such as brisket and ribs, as well as homestyle sides, including macaroni and cheese and potato salad. 281-547-8306. https://killdeersbbq.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
twhscaledonian.com
MoCo Food Hall opens Conroe
Have you ever been out with friends and none of you can decide on where to eat? Well I got some great news for you! Conroe has its newest ideal food destination. The MoCo Food Hall opened earlier this month on Aug 6th. It is filled with several different types of food locations all in one place.
Click2Houston.com
New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston
Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend September 16-18
FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 16TH:. Friday, Sept. 16th is National Gaucamole Day! Come celebrate with a guacamole contest, great food and drinks at Bullritos in Spring!. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering where guests can come seek support and encouragement...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky
On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony) This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.
Kolache Factory to celebrate 40th anniversary with discount
Kolache Factory will offer 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory at 9821 Broadway St., Pearland, will celebrate the chain’s 40th anniversary Sept. 13 with a deal offering six fruit or cream cheese kolaches for 40 cents all day. The national bakery and cafe franchise offers a variety of fruit, meat and breakfast kolaches. 713-436-7700. www.kolachefactory.com.
New juice bar coming to east Pearland
The storefront of the new Clean Juice East Pearland. (Courtesy of Megan Wilson) Clean Juice Pearland East plans to open its doors in late October at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 140, Pearland. The juice bar franchise has locations across the U.S. and will offer cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, sandwiches and more, according to its website. www.cleanjuice.com/location/clean-juice-pearland-east.
Lotus Seafood holds grand opening, brings brand's first-ever full bar to Stafford
Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening Sept. 16-18 at its new Stafford location, bringing the brand's first-ever full bar. (Courtesy Lotus Seafood) Lotus Seafood, the Houston-area seafood restaurant brand, officially opened its new Stafford location. From Sept. 16-18, Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening at 2903 S. Main St., Ste....
Bargain retailer Ollie's plans to open Katy store this fall
Ollie's buyers search for brand-name items at closeout prices to resell products at a lower-than-average prices. (Courtesy Ollie's) Ollie’s, a bargain retailer with a slogan for customers to buy “Good Stuff Cheap,” will open a new store in Katy this fall. There is one other Houston-area location in Friendswood.
Woodlands Online& LLC
'Rock The Row' Free Outdoor Concert Series This Fall At Hughes Landing
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- A variety of live music will fill the fall air on Thursday evenings at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands as Rock the Row, the popular and free outdoor concert series, returns October 13 through November 10. The Woodlands Township is the host of Rock the Row fall series.
Holly Hill Trails Park opens in Shenandoah
Shenandoah opened its Holly Hill Trails Park on Sept. 1. (Courtesy city of Shenandoah) Shenandoah’s Holly Hill Trails Park opened Sept. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the cul-de-sac of Holly Hill Drive. The park covers around 4.5 acres and provides a place to walk and sit alongside on-street...
