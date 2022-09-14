ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Aya Sushi opened at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Aya Sushi) Aya Sushi joins the growing family of restaurants opening around the Bellaire Triangle. Two months following CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen's July 8 start, the new sushi dining option opened next door at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. The omakase, "leave it up to you," menu is led by Tokyo-trained chef Yoshi Katsuyama and features more than two dozen sashimi options as well as a specialty 401 roll, named after the Bellaire area's 77401 ZIP code. 713-485-4272.
