natchitochesparishjournal.com
New Owners, New Features at The Press Box
What started as a joke between Kris Hall and Dempsey Sumlin has become a very successful joint business venture as they purchased and reopened The Press Box in Natchitoches. Hall, from Provencal, works with Dempsey in Shreveport. They started talking about how they should open up a bar and one day Hall decided to take a shot at making the “joke” a reality.
kalb.com
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
kalb.com
Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
Mary Margaret Ellison previews our Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary's!. Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. New carbon monoxide detector requirement for La. residents. Updated: 6...
cenlanow.com
Robbie G’s closes doors after 28 years of service
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – After 28 years of dishing crawfish to Alexandria, Robbie G’s is closing down shop. According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the owners will be “celebrating the Alexandria icon [tonight]” at the same spot you will always remember. Stop by tonight, and dine over fried crab and crawfish with the owners, Kelly and Toby Brazzel.
KTAL
Natchitoches Parish: 1-car crash causes portion of LA Highway 120 to close
ROBELINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Highway 120 near the new bridges in Robeline will be closed up to three hours due to downed power lines. NPSO deputies are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that involved a utility pole that resulted in low-lying power lines across Highway 120.
Louisiana dog owner charged in pit bull attack
The owner of several pit bulls is being charged after his dogs allegedly attacked a 59-year-old who was walking near the dog owner's home in the Sunset area.
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
avoyellestoday.com
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
KSLA
800-lb. gator caught in La. lake
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to an eye witness. Nathan Gauthier said he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 71 near Rock Hill. Hunter L. Hayes, 23, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
kalb.com
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist
Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 14, 2022, that on September 13, 2022, at about 4:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 north of Marksville, Louisiana. Aaron Hebert, 65, of Church Point, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Pine prairie student arrested for terrorism
A 19 year old student in Evangeline Parish was arrested for terrorism after threatening his school.
kalb.com
False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
KSLA
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish. Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft. Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:
L'Observateur
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum
Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
kalb.com
APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and is seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
avoyellestoday.com
APSO search for man believed to be involved in Fifth Ward shooting
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 28-year-old Charles Jacobs of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that on Sunday, September 11, 2022, he was involved in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community. APSO is also being assisted by the United States...
