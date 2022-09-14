Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Human Resource Plan
Human Resource (HR) planning is a critical factor in determining the success of a business. A HR plan can help you understand where your staff is currently and whether you have enough staff to handle future needs. You can identify the training that the staff may need in the future to increase their productivity or adapt to new technologies.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Midjourney to Create AI Art
AI art is becoming more advanced, and part of that includes becoming more accessible. Midjourney is one such example. This tool generates images based on your text prompts through the power of AI and machine learning. The results are honestly quite impressive, and if you really know how to use Midjourney, you can create some truly unique pieces of art.
makeuseof.com
Is Balance the Best Way to Personalize Your Mindfulness Journey?
Not only is meditation an effective way to increase self-awareness, but it can help you get rid of stress and anxiety. And meditation is not limited to Buddhist monks and New Age hippies; just about anyone can do it. Fortunately, if you're not familiar with meditation or you want to develop your skills, you can use a meditation app to get started in no time.
YOGA・
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Whiteboard Animation in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a powerful tool that allows you to create all kinds of presentations. You probably already know how to use it to create static slides. However, you may not be aware that you can also use it to create whiteboard animations. Even if you do, you probably may not know how to create whiteboard animations in PowerPoint yourself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Slide Numbers in PowerPoint
If you use Microsoft products like Word and Excel, there's also a good chance that you use PowerPoint for presentations. Depending on the purpose, such presentations can either be short or long. Whereas one-page slides do not need numbering, you cannot say the same for longer and larger presentations which...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a 2D Map of Your Room With LiDAR
Due to the precision required in various fields, such as agriculture, archeology, and transportation, lasers are often used for purposes such as obstacle avoidance, map construction, or even autonomous navigation. Let's look at LiDARs, how they work, and how you can use them to create a 2D map of your...
makeuseof.com
Should AI-Generated Art Be Considered Real Art?
As AI art generators take the world by storm, some people wonder if it should count as art at all. The technology is still evolving and has some wrinkles to iron out, which means there are indeed flaws to consider alongside the incredible artwork a good artificial intelligence can produce.
makeuseof.com
5 Heroku Alternatives for Free Full Stack Hosting
Heroku is a platform as a service (PaaS) that enables developers to build, run, and operate their applications entirely in the cloud. It’s popular for its simplicity, usability, and free tier. This lets you run your applications for free using a full range of free cloud services available through the Heroku ecosystem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Constructing the Metaverse: The Technologies That Power the Virtual World
Several technologies have converged to build the metaverse, allowing for multimodal interactions between people, digital items, and virtual spaces. We expect that a combination of augmented reality, virtual reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, and 3D reconstruction will offer an immersive experience in the metaverse. However,...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Whiteboard Programs for Windows 10
A whiteboard application is a software program designed to promote teamwork. The idea behind it is similar to a regular whiteboard in classrooms or workplaces, allowing students and teams to brainstorm, make plans, and explain complicated concepts better. Today, scores of virtual whiteboard programs are available to promote this practice...
Comments / 0