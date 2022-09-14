ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Jones leaves action vs. Syracuse with apparent injury

Charlie Jones not playing is not a good sign for the Purdue faithful. Jones was seen holding his ribs and walking gingerly to the locker room following a collision to the ribs in the first quarter of Saturday’s Week 3 game versus Syracuse. Purdue was struggling to move the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Syracuse, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Syracuse, IN
College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Syracuse, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
City
Syracuse, IN
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Purdue predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange will be back in Dome, Sweet Dome for the next four games, starting with tomorrow’s noon matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. What started as Purdue being a slight favorite has flipped to the Orange giving points. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Former Irish quarterback seeks to help athletes navigate NIL space

In 2018, Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer beaters in the national semifinal and championship to earn the Notre Dame women’s basketball team its first national title since 2001. The historic feat further propelled Ogunbowale to stardom, even leading to an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Boilermakers
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 16:. Delphi def. Tri-Central, 34-17. Fountain Central def. Attica, 49-6. Lebanon def. Frankfort, 63-27. LCC def. Tipton, 35-21. Lafayette Jeff def. Munice Central, 55-0. Carmel def. Lawrence North, 38-14. Lewis Cass...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Two more online scams reported Wednesday

Following a recent string of online scams victimizing students and West Lafayette community members, two more people reported being swindled this month. A Purdue employee was reportedly scammed out of about $500 after he was persuaded to purchase a gift card online and send it to a scammer, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. The employee told police that he thought the scammer was someone in the same Purdue department as him, but he couldn’t verify the email after he sent the gift card information.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck

Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old Dimitri Robinson of Merrillville, Indiana.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
fortwaynesnbc.com

Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
rvbusiness.com

Camping World Hires RV Design Leader Renee Gillis

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Camping World Design & Supply (CWDS) based in Elkhart, Ind., a leading supplier of RV furniture, electronics and design products for the RV industry has announced in a press release the hiring of Renee Gillis as the director of design for CWDS. Operating out of 801...
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
WLFI.com

Brookston prepares for Apple Popcorn Festival

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Apple Popcorn Festival on Saturday is expected to attract 17,000 people. The festival starts with a 6 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Department. Live music and vendors follow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features food and a...
BROOKSTON, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy