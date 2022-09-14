Read full article on original website
How many people were in the Dome for Syracuse football’s wild win vs. Purdue?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Purdue went down to the wire in a thriller on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The fans who came were treated to a fourth-quarter classic, with four lead changes and a combined six touchdowns in the decisive quarter. The Orange (3-0, 1-0...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Three takeaways from the last-minute win over Purdue
It wasn’t pretty but when it ends in a Syracuse Orange win, does it really matter? The Orange couldn’t get out of their own way for most of the afternoon, but the Purdue Boilermakers decided they would be good visitors and hand the Orange a present. The box...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones leaves action vs. Syracuse with apparent injury
Charlie Jones not playing is not a good sign for the Purdue faithful. Jones was seen holding his ribs and walking gingerly to the locker room following a collision to the ribs in the first quarter of Saturday’s Week 3 game versus Syracuse. Purdue was struggling to move the...
localsyr.com
“Really excited what that football team did on the field today:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Purdue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 32-29 win over Purdue. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 13-29 for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Oronde Gadsden had six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse is 3-0 for the first...
Syracuse football: Purdue predictions and poll
The Syracuse Orange will be back in Dome, Sweet Dome for the next four games, starting with tomorrow’s noon matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. What started as Purdue being a slight favorite has flipped to the Orange giving points. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Former Irish quarterback seeks to help athletes navigate NIL space
In 2018, Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer beaters in the national semifinal and championship to earn the Notre Dame women’s basketball team its first national title since 2001. The historic feat further propelled Ogunbowale to stardom, even leading to an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tommy Rees airs Notre Dame frustrations in expletive-filled rant in press box
Tommy Rees is having a tough start to the season for Notre Dame, and a brief clip of the offensive coordinator in the press box on the phone summarized how his frustrations are playing out during the game. He appeared to say, “Do your (expletive) job. The whole (expletive) team...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 16:. Delphi def. Tri-Central, 34-17. Fountain Central def. Attica, 49-6. Lebanon def. Frankfort, 63-27. LCC def. Tipton, 35-21. Lafayette Jeff def. Munice Central, 55-0. Carmel def. Lawrence North, 38-14. Lewis Cass...
Two more online scams reported Wednesday
Following a recent string of online scams victimizing students and West Lafayette community members, two more people reported being swindled this month. A Purdue employee was reportedly scammed out of about $500 after he was persuaded to purchase a gift card online and send it to a scammer, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. The employee told police that he thought the scammer was someone in the same Purdue department as him, but he couldn’t verify the email after he sent the gift card information.
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old Dimitri Robinson of Merrillville, Indiana.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
rvbusiness.com
Camping World Hires RV Design Leader Renee Gillis
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Camping World Design & Supply (CWDS) based in Elkhart, Ind., a leading supplier of RV furniture, electronics and design products for the RV industry has announced in a press release the hiring of Renee Gillis as the director of design for CWDS. Operating out of 801...
WLFI.com
Brookston prepares for Apple Popcorn Festival
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Apple Popcorn Festival on Saturday is expected to attract 17,000 people. The festival starts with a 6 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Department. Live music and vendors follow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features food and a...
WTHR
HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
