Detroit, MI

Parade

Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87

Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
CHICAGO, IL
operawire.com

Leeds Conservatoire Announces Leeds Lieder Weekend of Song

Leeds Conservatoire has announced an autumn season celebrating song. Leeds Lieder Weekend of Song: Rediscovering Lieder is slated for Oct. 21-23, 2022, with all recitals to be performed at The Venue at Leeds Conservatoire. The lineup of artists includes mezzo-soprano Kitty Whately, with pianist and Director of Leeds Lieder Joseph...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ultimate Classic Rock

Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video

Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch Phoenix and Ezra Koenig perform “Tonight” on Colbert

Phoenix were the musical guests on The Late Show on Wednesday where they performed new song "Tonight." Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, who provides guest vocals on the song, appeared via video link from a yellow cab in Tokyo. Check out their split-screen performance above. "Tonight" marks the first time the...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Best Song From Every Black Keys Album

The Black Keys have delivered many incendiary tracks in a career spanning more than two decades. Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney emerged from Akron, Ohio shortly after the turn of the millennium, proudly wearing their influences on their sleeves. By blending of classic rock, garage rock and blues,...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Shakers and Saxophones Get Thrown Into R.E.M.’s ‘Fireplace’

R.E.M.'s second album, 1984’s Reckoning, carried a curious phrase on the LP’s spine: "File Under Water." It was a designation, an in-joke or even an alternate title that referenced the running theme of water in the album's lyrics, from "Seven Chinese brothers swallowing the ocean" to "These rivers of suggestion are driving me away."
MUSIC
Vibe

Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Music Catalog To Reach Music Publishing

Public Enemy member Chuck D has sold a majority of his music catalog in a deal with Reach Music Publishing. Under the agreement, Reach Music Publishing has acquired 100% of Chuck D’s writer’s royalties, a 50% copyright interest, and global administration rights, Rolling Stone reports. The deal will reportedly give Reach Music Publishing the rights to well over 300 songs, including the classic Public Enemy anthems “Bring the Noise,” “Welcome to the Terrordome,” “Shut ‘Em Down,” and “Fight the Power.” Further terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. A founding member and the chief lyricist and songwriter for Public Enemy,...
MUSIC
Time Out New York

Amid her Rockwood Music Hall residency, singer-songwriter Jessica Carter Altman releases a new music video

Part of being an artist is reinventing oneself over and over again, and that often looks like revisiting work and tweaking it over time to bring new meaning and vision. That’s what singer-songwriter Jessica Carter Altman has done in a new sparkling remix of the title track to her forthcoming four-song EP “For You.” The original version of the song served as an emotional but uplifting acoustic tribute to her father, Robert A. Altman, but the new track, produced by Ruslan Odnoralov and Jason Lehning, brings a new interpretation.
MUSIC
NME

Paramore announce first new single in five years, ‘This Is Why’

Have officially announced their first new single in over five years, ‘This Is Why’ – check out the post below. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio have been teasing their imminent comeback on social media recently ahead of a return to the stage early next month. A snippet of...
MUSIC
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

