Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87
Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
operawire.com
Leeds Conservatoire Announces Leeds Lieder Weekend of Song
Leeds Conservatoire has announced an autumn season celebrating song. Leeds Lieder Weekend of Song: Rediscovering Lieder is slated for Oct. 21-23, 2022, with all recitals to be performed at The Venue at Leeds Conservatoire. The lineup of artists includes mezzo-soprano Kitty Whately, with pianist and Director of Leeds Lieder Joseph...
Black Star Riders share Pay Dirt as the second single from upcoming Wrong Side Of Paradise album
Listen to Black Star Riders' new hymn to rock 'n' roll, Pay Dirt
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Why you should definitely own Encore: Live In Concert by Argent
Argent's studio albums may have underwhelmed, but it all came together on the adventurous, surprising Encore: Live In Concert
Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video
Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
The FADER
Watch Phoenix and Ezra Koenig perform “Tonight” on Colbert
Phoenix were the musical guests on The Late Show on Wednesday where they performed new song "Tonight." Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, who provides guest vocals on the song, appeared via video link from a yellow cab in Tokyo. Check out their split-screen performance above. "Tonight" marks the first time the...
Ramsey Lewis, jazz pianist who revitalized genre, dies at 87
CNN — Depending on which music pundit you ask, jazz “died” when its 1920s heyday ended. Others believe jazz music lost its luster when the 1960s – and rock music – rolled around. But Ramsey Lewis, an inventive jazz pianist and one of the nation’s...
The Cult Feel Introspective Angst of ‘A Cut Inside,’ Reveal New Album Details
Nothing cuts as deep as an emotional wound felt from within, and that's something that The Cult embodies on their latest single, "A Cut Inside." With tribal undertones, the new single takes an introspective look at the slings of slights, and serves as the second release from the band's forthcoming eleventh studio album, Under the Midnight Sun.
The Best Song From Every Black Keys Album
The Black Keys have delivered many incendiary tracks in a career spanning more than two decades. Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney emerged from Akron, Ohio shortly after the turn of the millennium, proudly wearing their influences on their sleeves. By blending of classic rock, garage rock and blues,...
Shakers and Saxophones Get Thrown Into R.E.M.’s ‘Fireplace’
R.E.M.'s second album, 1984’s Reckoning, carried a curious phrase on the LP’s spine: "File Under Water." It was a designation, an in-joke or even an alternate title that referenced the running theme of water in the album's lyrics, from "Seven Chinese brothers swallowing the ocean" to "These rivers of suggestion are driving me away."
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Music Catalog To Reach Music Publishing
Public Enemy member Chuck D has sold a majority of his music catalog in a deal with Reach Music Publishing. Under the agreement, Reach Music Publishing has acquired 100% of Chuck D’s writer’s royalties, a 50% copyright interest, and global administration rights, Rolling Stone reports. The deal will reportedly give Reach Music Publishing the rights to well over 300 songs, including the classic Public Enemy anthems “Bring the Noise,” “Welcome to the Terrordome,” “Shut ‘Em Down,” and “Fight the Power.” Further terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. A founding member and the chief lyricist and songwriter for Public Enemy,...
Fierce and artful to the end, Joe Strummer's music resonates more than ever
A second volume of former Clash man Joe Strummer’s vital history, covering the Mescalero years
NME
Mark Ronson on the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I was on the cusp of rocking out and breaking down”
Mark Ronson has paid fresh tribute to Taylor Hawkins, saying that the “beloved” late drummer “should have played on thousands more recordings”. Ronson spoke to NME as part of this week’s special Big Read cover feature, which offers an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at the recent star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.
The Godfathers have just released their best album in more than three decades
Reinvigorated rock’n’rollers The Godfathers make an offer you can’t refuse on Alpha Beta Gamma Delta
Marillion - Holidays In Eden (deluxe reissue): "Steve Hogarth's charismatic presence is palpable"
Marillion's Holidays In Eden gets a deluxe reissue and its songs have certainly worn well
Jimmy Hall's voice and harp playing are still in fine shape on Ready Now
Wet Willie singer and harmonica man Jimmy Hall returns under the patronage of blues superstar Joe Bonamassa
Amid her Rockwood Music Hall residency, singer-songwriter Jessica Carter Altman releases a new music video
Part of being an artist is reinventing oneself over and over again, and that often looks like revisiting work and tweaking it over time to bring new meaning and vision. That’s what singer-songwriter Jessica Carter Altman has done in a new sparkling remix of the title track to her forthcoming four-song EP “For You.” The original version of the song served as an emotional but uplifting acoustic tribute to her father, Robert A. Altman, but the new track, produced by Ruslan Odnoralov and Jason Lehning, brings a new interpretation.
NME
Paramore announce first new single in five years, ‘This Is Why’
Have officially announced their first new single in over five years, ‘This Is Why’ – check out the post below. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio have been teasing their imminent comeback on social media recently ahead of a return to the stage early next month. A snippet of...
