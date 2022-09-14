Part of being an artist is reinventing oneself over and over again, and that often looks like revisiting work and tweaking it over time to bring new meaning and vision. That’s what singer-songwriter Jessica Carter Altman has done in a new sparkling remix of the title track to her forthcoming four-song EP “For You.” The original version of the song served as an emotional but uplifting acoustic tribute to her father, Robert A. Altman, but the new track, produced by Ruslan Odnoralov and Jason Lehning, brings a new interpretation.

