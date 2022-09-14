Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Fire at Hartford apartment complex leaves entire building displaced
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a report of a fire. Firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of a three story multi-unit apartment complex. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to one apartment, according to the department.
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-18@12:38pm– A person was shot on Logan Street. A dark-colored car fled southbound on I-95. No further details at this time.
Police responding to two armed robberies in Terryville
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:30pm, Plymouth Police received a call from the Citgo Gas Station located at 110 Main Street, Terryville, and the Gulf Gas Station located at 120 Main Street. Both locations reported armed robberies, according to police. No injuries were reported and both incidents are actively...
Stolen Vehicle Strikes, Heavily Damages Police Car in North Haven
A police car has heavy damage after a stolen vehicle hit it during an incident in North Haven early Saturday morning. Officers were called to State Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. The first arriving officer saw someone run across the...
Residents in Bridgeport multifamily home safely evacuate after fire sparks on front porch
The fire broke out a little after 5 a.m. on the overhang of the front porch, and it didn't extend into the home, an official says.
Police: Social media post with threat against unnamed CT school found uncredible
An investigation later found that threat to be not credible.
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
Bridgeport News: Child On Scooter Injured In Crash
2022-09-15@4:02pm–#Brideport CT– A child on a scooter was hit by a car in the lower portion of East Main Street. The child suffered a femur fracture and a head injury.
Man charged for alleged bomb threats on Bridgeport, Port Jefferson ferries
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly made bomb threats against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferries. Police responded to a call at 12 p.m. on Thursday of a bomb threat and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. This followed a similar bomb threat against the ferry on Sept. […]
Chamberlain Highway in Berlin Reopens After Car Rollover
The Chamberlain Highway in Berlin has reopened after a car rollover closed it for hours on Saturday. Police said a vehicle rolled over on the Chamberlain Highway. The highway was closed, but has since reopened. One person is injured, according to investigators. The extent of the injuries are unclear at...
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
State police: At least one injured in alleged hit-and-run crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash on Route 8 North in Shelton late Friday, according to state police. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany, along with firefighters and emergency medical technicians, responded to the crash around 11:34 p.m., Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said in an email.
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
Fire department: Battery caused fire that tore through Tesla in Stamford
Stamford officials are blaming a battery for a stubborn fire that destroyed a luxury electric car. The fire department released video of crews fighting the fames in a Tesla parked behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street. Officials say it took more than 40 minutes and fire hoses...
VIDEO: Police search for suspect in deadly East Hartford shooting
Deadly shooting under investigation in East Hartford. Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
Two attempted robberies at Webster Banks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Webster banks were held up today in two different Connecticut town. The suspect appears to have a penchant for Webster banks. The Webster bank on North Main Street in West Hartford was hit this morning. 40 minutes later, another one was held up in nearby Simsbury.
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
