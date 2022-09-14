Read full article on original website
Sha Mar
3d ago
Well thanks to the morons that lead this country allowing millions over the border, what else would you expect. It's disgusting!
Enid
3d ago
OMG ....... Polio is really serious......Our leadership has failed us and look at what's happening to us poor Americans, Who Didn't vote for him...‼️ Close those Borders‼️ What's next.❓❓❓❓❓
Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey
Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
New York state shuts down COVID-19 data tracker for schools
New York City school bus, Dec. 7, 2020. The state health department is no longer requiring schools to report cases, but a health expert worries the closure of the COVID-19 Report Card is coming at an inopportune time. [ more › ]
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
Adams should follow the science and end the useless COVID vaccine mandate for NYC workers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Few things feel more senseless and out of touch these days than New York City’s continued vaccine mandate for private sector workers and municipal employees. After all this time, workers are still required to be vaccinated in order to go to their offices and...
wrnjradio.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
nypressnews.com
Doctors urging people to get
NEW YORK — The new COVID-19 vaccine booster, targeting the most prevalent Omicron variants, is out and coming to a doctor’s office near you!. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday, medical experts are urging people to get this latest booster before the weather changes and an expected fall surge.
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
CNBC
New York City is getting closer to the tipping point in return to office work
The percentage of workers in New York City offices has climbed from 38% in the spring to nearly 50%, according to the latest data from the Partnership for New York City. Less than 10% of workers are back in the office full-time. But companies are not forecasting a significant retreat...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams says New York City could use cruise ships to house influx of migrants
NEW YORK — Another convoy of buses filled with asylum seekers arrived Friday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and, in an exclusive interview, Mayor Eric Adams said cruise ships could be a potential solution to the housing crisis. Adams revealed the plan during an interview on CBS2’s new...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
newyorkalmanack.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Dutchess County Deer
EHD virus is an often-fatal disease of deer that is transmitted by biting midges – small bugs often called no-see-ums or “punkies.” The disease is not spread directly from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges. The EHD virus was...
NBC New York
NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
fox5ny.com
Farmer's Almanac predicting cold winter for New York
The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a "shivery and snowy" winter for New York City, with snow beginning as early as Thanksgiving. FOX 5 NY has more on how New Yorkers should prepare for the cold temperatures.
CNBC
These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.
New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
