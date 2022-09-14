ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Migrant deaths straining morgues in Maverick County

Morgues in Eagle Pass are running out of space as authorities say they continue to recover several dead migrants on the Rio Grande. "We're up to one daily, approximately 30 a month,” Eagle Pass fire Chief Manuel Melo III said. “There were some days where we did recover six bodies.”
MAVERICK COUNTY, TX

