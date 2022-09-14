Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Two Cibolo men arrested for attempted murder in Del Rio; police suspect human smuggling
DEL RIO, Texas – Two Cibolo men were arrested in Del Rio for a shooting that left two men seriously injured, and Del Rio police believe the crime was related to human smuggling. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, are each charged with attempted murder. According...
foxsanantonio.com
Two teens arrested for attempted murder after double shooting at Del Rio motel
DEL RIO, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting Thursday evening. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, both residents of Cibolo, are suspected of shooting two men during a possible human smuggling incident. Del Rio Police said they...
KRGV
Migrant deaths straining morgues in Maverick County
Morgues in Eagle Pass are running out of space as authorities say they continue to recover several dead migrants on the Rio Grande. "We're up to one daily, approximately 30 a month,” Eagle Pass fire Chief Manuel Melo III said. “There were some days where we did recover six bodies.”
