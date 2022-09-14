Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle in Brunswick Saturday. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
Annual mass honoring first responders draws top Maine politicians
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a hundred people gathered for Sunday mass at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland for the annual service dedicated to first responders. Since September 11, 2001, the mass was dedicated to EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement officials. The 22nd annual dedication comes at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Gorham
GORHAM, Maine — A Maine man died Thursday morning after colliding with a truck while riding his motorcycle. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Route 22, in the area of Hodgdon Road, Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine. Sanborn declined to say whether or not...
Two-year-old killed after being hit by a truck carrying a trailer in a Naples driveway
NAPLES, Maine — A two-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck carrying a camper trailer in the driveway of a Naples home, authorities say. According to Maine State Police, the truck was being driven by the boy's father, who was unable to see his young child while moving the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
Hundreds participate in Walk to End Alzheimer's
YORK, Maine — There are 29,000 Mainers who are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, and the Alzheimer's Association Maine Chapter wants to change that. This fall here will be 600 Walk to End Alzheimer's events in communities around the country, including six here in Maine. On Saturday, the...
Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour
WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says
The husband of Kassandra Sweeney, the 25-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found slain with her two young sons in August, told police days before the deaths of his wife and children that he was worried about their safety, according to law enforcement reports. Police logs indicate that 12 days...
Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101
A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
Kittery police searching for missing 70-year-old woman
KITTERY, Maine — Kittery police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday and are actively searching for a missing 70-year-old woman. The woman, Susan Hayes, of Kittery, has been missing from her home in the area of Picott Road "possibly since midnight," a news release issued by the Kittery Police Department on Tuesday said.
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
Maine Children's Cancer Program raises nearly $100,000 with annual walk
PORTLAND, Maine — Fighting cancer isn't an easy battle for anyone — especially kids. That's why Mainers are trying to make it clear they're not alone in their journey. The 35th annual Maine Children's Cancer Program walk took place on Saturday, September 17 in Portland. It started at Payson Park with free vendor tents and a short ceremony. Organizers said between 400 and 500 people showed up in person. They said another hundred or so participated virtually — either because they were uncomfortable being in-person because of COVID-19 or because they live far away.
'I checked myself for bullet holes' | Portland's Wharf Street shooting sends two to hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Portland early Monday morning. It happened in the area of 43 Wharf St. shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Portland police. Two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene, officials said.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0