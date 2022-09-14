ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogunquit, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle in Brunswick Saturday. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Seacoast Current

NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
NAPLES, ME
State
Maine State
City
Ogunquit, ME
State
West Virginia State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wabi.tv

Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hundreds participate in Walk to End Alzheimer's

YORK, Maine — There are 29,000 Mainers who are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, and the Alzheimer's Association Maine Chapter wants to change that. This fall here will be 600 Walk to End Alzheimer's events in communities around the country, including six here in Maine. On Saturday, the...
YORK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
WESTBROOK, ME
Toyota
Public Safety
Facebook
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says

The husband of Kassandra Sweeney, the 25-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found slain with her two young sons in August, told police days before the deaths of his wife and children that he was worried about their safety, according to law enforcement reports. Police logs indicate that 12 days...
NORTHFIELD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101

A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
EXETER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Kittery police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

KITTERY, Maine — Kittery police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday and are actively searching for a missing 70-year-old woman. The woman, Susan Hayes, of Kittery, has been missing from her home in the area of Picott Road "possibly since midnight," a news release issued by the Kittery Police Department on Tuesday said.
KITTERY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Children's Cancer Program raises nearly $100,000 with annual walk

PORTLAND, Maine — Fighting cancer isn't an easy battle for anyone — especially kids. That's why Mainers are trying to make it clear they're not alone in their journey. The 35th annual Maine Children's Cancer Program walk took place on Saturday, September 17 in Portland. It started at Payson Park with free vendor tents and a short ceremony. Organizers said between 400 and 500 people showed up in person. They said another hundred or so participated virtually — either because they were uncomfortable being in-person because of COVID-19 or because they live far away.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

