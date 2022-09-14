Read full article on original website
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
Beautiful Big Sky Country! Is This Montana’s Best Rural Town?
If you want to escape the rat race of Montana's more populated cities, there are a lot of small rural towns across the state where you can get away from it all. Places like Bozeman, Missoula, and Billings have been growing at a rapid pace, and finding somewhere to live in these cities can be a real challenge.
In ‘Yellowstone,’ Transplants to the West Are the Enemy. Is the Hit Show Right?
I don't remember thinking Bozeman was particularly trendy when I moved here in 2012. I was drawn to the place because rent was cheap, it was located near my seasonal guiding gig, and the peaks were bigger than the ones in the northeast, where I'd come from. We stuffed three people into a cramped two-bedroom apartment, and I paid my $265 portion of the rent entirely from barista tips.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Montana is Full of Big Fish! Check Out These Pictures
Montana is known for a lot of things, and fishing is a big one. The state is full of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other places that are perfect for fishing. I spend a lot of time on Montana rivers during the summer, and personally, river fishing is my favorite. A...
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
montanaoutdoor.com
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world
When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort
Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
2 grizzly bears euthanized after conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently euthanized two grizzly bears that were responsible for several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot.
Hurry! Get Your Tickets to These Awesome Concerts in Bozeman
Country music fans have a lot to look forward to this fall in Bozeman. The next couple of months will have no shortage of live music in the Bozeman area. From now until the end of the year, many of the major concerts are in the country music genre. There...
Montana 1k Acre Wildfire 0% Contained: Firefighters Unable to Enter Area
The over 1,000-acre wildfire that’s raging in Helena National Forest remains 0% contained as masses of dry timber fuel the flames and make it unsafe for firefighters to enter the area by ground. In an update, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been assessing the risks. And...
Is Montana Friendly? According To This Group, Not Really.
Well, that would depend on who you ask. I think if you would ask Montanans, they would tell you that they're very friendly, however, that's not what some folks have been saying recently. In fact, there is a group of people that believe Montana might be one of the most unfriendly places around.
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Montana Fire Season 2022: 10 Largest Wildfires Burning Right Now
The 2022 Montana fire season is in full swing, and there are several wildfires burning in Montana. There are currently 93 large wildfires burning in the western United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho currently has the most active wildfires with 34. Montana has the second most with 23.
