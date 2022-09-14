ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
MONTANA STATE
In ‘Yellowstone,’ Transplants to the West Are the Enemy. Is the Hit Show Right?

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I don’t remember thinking Bozeman was particularly trendy when I moved here in 2012. I was drawn to the place because rent was cheap, it was located near my seasonal guiding gig, and the peaks were bigger than the ones in the northeast, where I’d come from. We stuffed three people into a cramped two-bedroom apartment, and I paid my $265 portion of the rent entirely from barista tips.
BOZEMAN, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Big Sky, MT
Lifestyle
City
Big Sky, MT
State
Wyoming State
Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world

When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
MONTANA STATE
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
BUTTE, MT
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort

Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
MONTANA STATE
Lifestyle
Skiing
Travel
Hiking
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
WYOMING STATE
Montana Fire Season 2022: 10 Largest Wildfires Burning Right Now

The 2022 Montana fire season is in full swing, and there are several wildfires burning in Montana. There are currently 93 large wildfires burning in the western United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho currently has the most active wildfires with 34. Montana has the second most with 23.
MONTANA STATE

