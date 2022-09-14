OU announces home-and-home series with SMU amid Georgia cancellation

Just minutes after the news broke that Oklahoma would not be playing Georgia in 2023 or Tennessee in 2024, OU announced a home-and-home series with the American Athletic Conference’s SMU Mustangs.

The Mustangs will be coming to Norman in September of 2023 and the Sooners will go to Dallas in 2027. With this game being scheduled, the Sooners already have a higher quality of nonconference games for 2023 than they did for 2022.

The university released a statement with the announcement of the series against SMU:

The Sooners have replaced the Georgia series with a home-and-home series against SMU. OU will host the Mustangs on Sept. 9, 2023, and will play at SMU on Sept. 11, 2027. OU is also working to replace its home-and-home series with Tennessee and will announce those details when they are finalized. “And we’re grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons,” athletic director Joe Castiglione shared in a statement. “Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling.” – Statement from OU Football

The Oklahoma Sooners and SMU Mustangs have played seven times with OU holding a 5-1-1 record against the Ponies. The two sides haven’t played since 1995, a 24-10 win for the Sooners.

Georgia and Tennessee will be in Norman soon enough. However, they won’t be playing a Big 12 team when they make the trip.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.