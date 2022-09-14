ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

OU announces home-and-home series with SMU amid Georgia cancellation

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAE5o_0hvXQqPs00

Just minutes after the news broke that Oklahoma would not be playing Georgia in 2023 or Tennessee in 2024, OU announced a home-and-home series with the American Athletic Conference’s SMU Mustangs.

The Mustangs will be coming to Norman in September of 2023 and the Sooners will go to Dallas in 2027. With this game being scheduled, the Sooners already have a higher quality of nonconference games for 2023 than they did for 2022.

The university released a statement with the announcement of the series against SMU:

The Sooners have replaced the Georgia series with a home-and-home series against SMU. OU will host the Mustangs on Sept. 9, 2023, and will play at SMU on Sept. 11, 2027. OU is also working to replace its home-and-home series with Tennessee and will announce those details when they are finalized.

“And we’re grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons,” athletic director Joe Castiglione shared in a statement. “Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling.”

– Statement from OU Football

The Oklahoma Sooners and SMU Mustangs have played seven times with OU holding a 5-1-1 record against the Ponies. The two sides haven’t played since 1995, a 24-10 win for the Sooners.

Georgia and Tennessee will be in Norman soon enough. However, they won’t be playing a Big 12 team when they make the trip.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @bendackiw.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Penn State’s jaw dropping victory at Auburn

Penn State went down south for a rare trip by a Big Ten into an SEC stadium, but they handled it like it was just another business trip. Penn State blew away Auburn and sent the fans home early starting late in the third quarter. Jordan-Hare Stadium was the scene of Penn State’s 41-12 victory to complete a sweep in a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Auburn, and there was little doubt who the superior team was in this year’s matchup. Naturally, the result of the game was viewed through contrasting lenses, but Penn State fans and former players were certainly enjoying the action and sharing their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the best tweets following Penn State’s monster win on the road at Auburn. History made on The Plainshttps://twitter.com/BryanDFischer/status/1571271825300271104David Pollack was impressed!https://twitter.com/davidpollack47/status/1571261869129666563Just warming up for that Big Ten CBS contracthttps://twitter.com/JamesFrankwin/status/1571261867351310338Nick Singleton quickly catching onhttps://twitter.com/TomFornelli/status/1571267092145471488Saquon Barkley approves of Nick Singletonhttps://twitter.com/saquon/status/1571268622789627906Maybe Auburn isn't that good?https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1571259813346033665So sorry about your Orange Out, Auburnhttps://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1571265623245692931Jaquan Brisker chimes inhttps://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571256642955616257 https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571268111952642050Daryll Clark was proud too!https://twitter.com/CaptainClark17/status/1571270253392416777Micah Parsons probably wanted in on the celebration too!https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571274854824820738 https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571308742490062849It was a rough afternoon for Auburn fanshttps://twitter.com/PSUBarstool/status/1571253758159470593Penn State would have covered either wayhttps://twitter.com/BarrettSallee/status/157125986499468493011
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Funniest tweets about Bobby Petrino return to Arkansas

The college football world is excited to see what can happen when Bobby Petrino walks the sidelines again in Razorback Stadium for the first time in over a decade. Petrino’s departure was one of the most controversial stories in sports when the head coach’s motorcycle accident exposed his alleged affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player 10 years ago. The scandal led to Petrino being fired and sent shockwaves through college football. Petrino has coached at Western Kentucky and Louisville before his current job at Missouri State and has had success in between this time. He coached the Hilltoppers to a conference championship,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five takeaways from Penn State’s stunning 41-12 win at Auburn

Well, that one was a little easier than most may have believed. Penn State took it to Auburn on Saturday afternoon down south in Jordan-Hare Stadium and returned home with a convincing 41-12 victory over the Tigers. It was a big game from multiple players across the roster on offense and defense as this can best be described as a full team effort. A win like this allows the imagination to run a little wild with visions of where this season goes from here. But a word of caution, of course, as there is still plenty of football to be played....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dawgnation.com

Week 4 Georgia High School Football Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford was off on a bye at 3-0 and No. 2 Grayson improved to 4-0 with a 51-24 win over Spartanburg (SC). No. 3 Mill Creek was also off this week at 3-0 and Colquitt County remains No. 4 after its impressive 48-27 win over Lee County that improved the Packers’ record to 4-0. Parkview took a significant jump from No. 8 to No. 5 this week after its 48-21 win over North Gwinnett that improved the Panthers to 3-0. Carrollton remains No. 6 and scored a 52-0 win over Villa Rica to improve to 4-0 and North Cobb dropped to No. 7 as a result of Parkview climbing to No. 5. The rest of the poll includes No. 8 Walton, No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain and No. 9 Valdosta—who is debuting in the poll following its 25-0 win over Warner Robins and replacing Collins Hill in the process.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#Smu Mustangs#American Football#College Football#Smu Athletics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks take a big jump in the coaches poll after”upset” win over BYU

The Oregon Ducks football team’s journey on the USA TODAY Coaches poll is quickly beginning to resemble a roller coaster. They started the season at No. 12 and then fell all the way down to No. 24 after the beating the Ducks took in Atlanta. Oregon stayed there at 24 with the rout over Eastern Washington, but now after the big win over BYU, the Ducks have now jumped up to No.18. The loss put a damper on BYU’s season as the Cougars dropped nine spots to No. 23. As for the Pac-12, USC moved up a spot to No. 7 as did No. 14 Utah. But it was Washington who made the biggest jump. The Huskies received just six votes last week, but after their big win over Michigan State, Washington is now No. 24. Oregon’s next opponent, Washington State just missed the Top 25, receiving 55 votes and Oregon State also just missed the poll with 57 votes, but a win next week over USC would definitely put the Beavers among the nation’s best 25 teams. Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 3-0 1,594 (40) +1 2 Alabama 3-0 1,584 (24) -1 3 Ohio State 3-0 1,505 (1) – 4 Michigan 3-0 1,379 +1 5 Clemson 3-0 1,362 -1 6 Oklahoma 3-0 1,281 – 7 Southern California 3-0 1,183 +1 8 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,161 -1 9 Kentucky 3-0 1,063 +1 10 Arkansas 3-0 934 +1 11 North Carolina State 3-0 919 +1 12 Tennessee 3-0 826 +4 13 Ole Miss 3-0 734 +4 14 Utah 2-1 726 +1 15 Penn State 3-0 579 +8 16 Wake Forest 3-0 529 +2 17 Baylor 2-1 507 +2 18 Oregon 2-1 468 +6 19 Texas 2-1 438 +1 20 Texas A&M 2-1 385 +2 21 Michigan State 2-1 305 -12 22 Florida 2-1 297 -1 23 Brigham Young 2-1 253 -9 24 Washington 3-0 244 +20 25 Miami 2-1 234 -12  
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Broncos players fined by NFL after Week 1

Three Denver Broncos players were fined by the NFL after the team’s 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was fined $4,723 for taunting, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Cooper was penalized in the second quarter after he stood over a Seahawks running back following a tackle.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock Report: Bo Nix has career-day, Bucky Irving earns respect of Oregon faithful

After a dominant performance against a highly-rated team like the BYU Cougars, there’s no arguing that for the Oregon Ducks, the stock is on the rise. Dan Lanning and the Ducks faced a lot of questions going into Saturday’s top-25 showdown at Autzen Stadium, and they did a great job of answering nearly all of them, turning a highly-anticipated matchup into a blowout that was virtually over by the midway point in the third quarter. With the win, Oregon did a great job of repairing its image nationally, and will now likely re-enter the conversation as a real contender for the Pac-12...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AP Top 25: Penn State makes big move up in updated AP poll

Penn State continues to be moving on up in the national rankings. The Nittany Lions made a solid move up into the top 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, and they made a similar jump up the AP Top 25 on Sunday following a convincing victory at Auburn in Week 3. Penn State moved up eight spots in this week’s AP Top 25, jumping from 22 up to No. 14 after a 41-12 victory at Auburn. The AP voters have Penn State ranked one spot higher than the Nittany Lions appear in the coaches poll, a trend that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson moves down in the latest coaches poll

The latest USA Today Sports coaches poll was released Sunday, with the Tigers moving down a spot after Week 3. Clemson (3-0) remained undefeated with their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech though it didn’t stop them from dropping in this week’s poll. Formerly ranked No.4, Clemson fell to No.5 after Week 3, with Michigan moving into the No.4 slot. Will Shipley led the Tigers’ offense against Louisiana Tech as he picked up a career-high 139-yards on just 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the defensive line wreaked havoc in the run game while the secondary...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy