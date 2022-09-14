Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer ‘Expected’ to Stay at Fox Despite Nebraska Opening, per Report
Cornhuskers fans fervently chanted for Meyer during the Fox Sports pregame show on Saturday.
NASCAR’s Best Schedule News Doesn’t Kick in Until 2024 at the Earliest
Auto Club Speedway is going ahead with the conversion of its oval into a short track, which is good news for racing fans. The post NASCAR’s Best Schedule News Doesn’t Kick in Until 2024 at the Earliest appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys vs. Bengals Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Where To Watch Bengals-Cowboys Live
Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Cowboys didn’t just lose their season-opener to the Buccaneers last week; Jerry Jones’ squad lost their starting quarterback. Dak Prescott suffered a broken right thumb in Dallas’ 19-3 Sunday Night Football loss to Tampa Bay. While the Cowboys are optimistic that Prescott could return within four weeks, their schedule isn’t getting any easier, with games against the Bengals and Rams (Week 5) on the horizon.
