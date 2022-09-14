Read full article on original website
AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions
The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season
Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees
New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7...
Padres turn to Yu Darvish in finale vs. Diamondbacks
The San Diego Padres likely were expecting a little help from the New York Yankees this weekend as a means
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
White Sox recall LHP Tanner Banks from Triple-A
The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
The White Sox turnaround: Lance Lynn's dominance, Eloy Jiménez's health & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks White Sox insider Scott Merkin on what is the main point of the White Sox turnaround this late in the season. Is it the reemergence of Lance Lynn's dominance, Eloy Jiménez's ability to stay in the line-up, the change-up at manager, or just the team's ability to start hitting at a high level? They also touch on the return of Tim Anderson and when they can expect him back in the line-up. There's a big update for Sox fans as Garrett Crochet is recovering super fast from his Tommy John surgery and has begun throwing on flat ground already!
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
Los Angeles Dodgers' clinch their 9th NL West title in last 10 years. Best team ever? | Flippin Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers' and their unbelievable season. The Dodgers' clinched the NL West title the earliest they ever have since moving to LA. Alex & Ben give one reason why the Dodgers' are World Series contenders and one reason why they are not. Is this the best Dodgers' team ever?
Brown drives in four runs to help A's rally past Astros 8-5
HOUSTON (AP) — Seth Brown homered and drove in four runs, Cole Irvin overcame a rocky start and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 8-5 on Saturday night. Tony Kemp had three hits and scored three runs as Oakland won for the fourth time in 15 games this month, and snapped Houston's six-game winning streak a day after the Astros clinched a postseason berth.
Atlanta United faces the Philadelphia Union on the heels of shutout win
Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +146, Philadelphia +161, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 1-0, Atlanta United hosts the Philadelphia Union. United...
Dodgers aim for 100th win of season in matchup with Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers (99-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-75, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to earn their 100th win this season when they play the San Francisco Giants. San...
The Big 12 looks wide open, and it's a lot of fun
Guess who sits atop the Big 12 standings right now? Here’s a hint: it’s not Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or reigning conference champion Baylor. It’s not Texas, either. You read that right. Two weeks into the season, the Jayhawks are 2-0, 1-0 in league play. As a quick...
NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks
The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington
The Jacksonville Jaguars sent seven men at Carson Wentz on the critical play of the game Sunday, yet nobody was really open. The Washington Commanders quarterback had to get rid of the ball, so Wentz flung it toward the end zone, trusting his well-covered receiver would somehow make a play.
