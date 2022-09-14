Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’: Ser Criston Cole Really Is a Good Guy, Fabian Frankel Assures
Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole's motivations on 'House of the Dragon.' To Frankel, Criston isn't hiding anything unscrupulous, though fans may think so.
Jennifer Coolidge Had To Go To The Hospital For Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
Woody Allen to Retire from Filmmaking After Next Movie
Woody Allen is preparing to shoot his 50th feature film, “Wasp 22,” in Paris next month, but the 86-year-old filmmaker is ready to step away from the camera. In a new interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Allen revealed that the upcoming film, a thriller shot entirely in French, will be his last. Little plot detail is known about the film, though Allen compared it to “Match Point” and described it as “exciting, dramatic, and also very sinister.” Once one of Hollywood’s most prolific directors, Allen’s film output has slowed down due to renewed interest in Dylan Farrow’s long-standing sexual abuse allegations...
RELATED PEOPLE
30 Hilarious '90s Tweets That'll Bring Back Memories You'll Either Cringe Or Smile About
All of these feel like forever ago and like yesterday at the same time.
‘The Woman King’ takes North American box office throne
The Viola Davis-led action epic “ The Woman King ” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday. “The Woman King” was released by Sony and TriStar in 3,765 locations and carries a reported production budget of $50 million, which was co-financed by eOne. The film, about the Agojie, the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa in the 1800s, got glowing...
This Week's 24 Funniest Tweets By Women Are Brought To You By Insomnia
"My 8yo had the audacity to ask me why I cross my legs when I sneeze. You, dude. You are the reason." —@ShannonJCurtin
Comments / 0