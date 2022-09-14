ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Allen to Retire from Filmmaking After Next Movie

Woody Allen is preparing to shoot his 50th feature film, “Wasp 22,” in Paris next month, but the 86-year-old filmmaker is ready to step away from the camera. In a new interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Allen revealed that the upcoming film, a thriller shot entirely in French, will be his last. Little plot detail is known about the film, though Allen compared it to “Match Point” and described it as “exciting, dramatic, and also very sinister.” Once one of Hollywood’s most prolific directors, Allen’s film output has slowed down due to renewed interest in Dylan Farrow’s long-standing sexual abuse allegations...
The Associated Press

‘The Woman King’ takes North American box office throne

The Viola Davis-led action epic “ The Woman King ” easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday. “The Woman King” was released by Sony and TriStar in 3,765 locations and carries a reported production budget of $50 million, which was co-financed by eOne. The film, about the Agojie, the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa in the 1800s, got glowing...
