Woody Allen is preparing to shoot his 50th feature film, “Wasp 22,” in Paris next month, but the 86-year-old filmmaker is ready to step away from the camera. In a new interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Allen revealed that the upcoming film, a thriller shot entirely in French, will be his last. Little plot detail is known about the film, though Allen compared it to “Match Point” and described it as “exciting, dramatic, and also very sinister.” Once one of Hollywood’s most prolific directors, Allen’s film output has slowed down due to renewed interest in Dylan Farrow’s long-standing sexual abuse allegations...

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO