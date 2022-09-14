Read full article on original website
BLM Conveys 642 Acres to Emery Town
The regularly scheduled town council meeting for Emery Town was Wednesday, Sept. 13. Following opening statements, Mayor Jack Funk invited Kyle Beagley, BLM Director for the Price office, to address the council. Beagley then introduced Lance Porter, who is the Green River BLM District Manager. They brought documents of conveyance for 642 acres of land to give to Emery Town.
Visitor Center Opens in the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos, Carbon County Tourism Director Tina Grange and many others gathered at the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate a joint effort. This celebration came in the form of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of...
Declining Enrollment Evaluations Begin in Emery County
Over the past two decades, overall student populations in the Emery School District have been declining, making it necessary to evaluate the alignment of classes. The total number for students in 1998 was 3,101 and, as of this year, it has dropped to 2,050 students. The Emery School District held three Town Hall Meetings to receive public input regarding three possibilities the district is currently considering.
Traveling Western Apparel Trailer Welcomed to Emery
On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) to welcome traveling western apparel trailer Prickly Sweet. According to the business’s website, patrons will be able to find everything that is needed in one little space. Products available range from bags, clothing and hair accessories to tumblers, decor and more. The traveling trailer is owned by Jennifer Nattress, who told the ECBC that the clothing is for all body types, ranging from size small to 3X.
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the week of August 29th – September 2nd show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being COURAGEOUS. Way to go!. Pictured: Gabriel Ariotti, Braxton White, Ridger Oveson, Asher Bohn, Trestan Yazzie, Caymbree Tischner, Bella Ward, Scott Donaldson, Parker Sharp.
Elevate Home Health & Hospice Celebrates Hospice Accreditation
On Wednesday, the community was invited to Elevated Home Health & Hospice to help celebrate their new hospice accreditation from ACHC. Elevate Home Health & Hospice has been providing home health services in Carbon and Emery counties for a few years now. It was explained that the accreditation is a difficult thing to achieve and has taken them a few years to accomplish.
International Days Golf Tournament Benefits Many
Each year, Price City hosts the International Days Golf Tournament, which benefits local organizations and businesses in a myriad of ways. During the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, the council hosted a public hearing to receive input on the proposed contribution and donation of the proceeds from the 2022 tournament. Councilman Rick Davis spoke on the tournament, stating that the great part is the donation, as they are able to cover all expenses and donated the proceeds to the community.
Positive Pathways Expands Services to Castle Dale
Positive Pathways opened five years ago, beginning with Sabrina Carter working solo in what is called Medication Management. This is a term that is used when an individual in psychiatry focuses on mental health while adjusting and dosing medications. Carter prescribes, diagnoses and manages the aspects of the medications that...
Meaningful Mindz Recruiting for Upcoming Trunk or Treat
The Meaningful Mindz Youth Organization has announced that it will be hosting a trunk or treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Spooky Sweet Family Fun Halloween Trunk-R-Treat will take place in the parking lot across from Sutherlands, 435 South UT-55 in Price, and is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Currently, Meaningful Mindz is on the search for individuals, families or businesses that would like to sponsor and decorate trunks.
Carbon, Emery at Pre-State Race
On Wednesday, Carbon and Emery met up with some 75 other teams at the State Preview in Salt Lake City. Runners had the chance to get a look at the new state course and compete in races consisting of several hundred people. While that created a lot of runners to maneuver around, both the Dinos and Spartans performed well on the day.
Kessler Again Leads Panthers
Pinnacle attended the Stewart Foster Invitational on Monday against the likes of Altamont, Monticello, Wayne and Whitehorse, to name a few. Jonathan Kessler had another good showing, taking second (first in 1A) in the race. Ryker Howell came in 18th, followed by Cole Barton in 21st, Evan Nunez in 23rd and Joey Howell in 28th.
Richards Serves Up Beating
The Dinos opened their region schedule with a road trip to Canyon View. They immediately made their presence know with a 25-16 win. The Falcons then answered back with a 25-21 set win to tie it up at one apiece. The big storyline of the game was Carbon’s ability to serve. The Dinos logged an impressive 17 aces in the match.
