On Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) to welcome traveling western apparel trailer Prickly Sweet. According to the business’s website, patrons will be able to find everything that is needed in one little space. Products available range from bags, clothing and hair accessories to tumblers, decor and more. The traveling trailer is owned by Jennifer Nattress, who told the ECBC that the clothing is for all body types, ranging from size small to 3X.

EMERY COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO