TMZ.com

August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Hit Him, Posts Photo of Bloody Mouth

August Alsina claims Tory Lanez and a bunch of goons rolled up on him and attacked -- showing off a photo of himself as proof ... although, Tory's calling BS. The singer took to IG Sunday with a pic that shows himself leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. According to August, it's evidence that he was beaten up on Saturday ... by who he claims was none other than Tory.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Baby Keem Trolls Fan Who Lost Phone Lost at Mr. Morale Concert

Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers tour is full of surprises -- just ask TikTok user @cjlove2670 ... who lost her phone during one of the shows, and just realized it now has exclusive Baby Keem content!!!. CJ took to TikTok to reveal Kendrick's Grammy-winning cousin claimed ownership...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Talks Beating Up Carjacker & Showing Mercy

Superstar hip hop producer Honorable C.N.O.T.E. isn't bowing down amid the surging crime wave in the U.S. -- he's literally fighting back when it comes to his own belongings!!!. TMZ Hip Hop linked with the veteran soundman following his viral moment this week ... where he was filmed in Los...
HIP HOP
TMZ.com

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Share Wet Tongue Kiss During NYFW

Hip hop's most unpredictable couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, claim they're on the sunny side of their relationship now -- after 2 public fights -- and proved it on a NY Fashion Week runway!!!. The couple grabbed the spotlight Wednesday night at Natalie Nunn, Daniel's Leather and Zeus Network's NYFW...
CELEBRITIES

