Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dies, Collapses During Performance
The death of a famous Philadelphia drag queen is getting national attention ... due to the tragic manner in which she died. 25-year-old Valencia Prime passed away after performing as part of a drag show ... according to Shaniyah Banks, an investigator for Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office. A rep for...
TMZ.com
Brittany Snow's Ex Tyler Stanaland Spotted with 'Selling the OC' Costar Alex Hall
Newly single Tyler Stanaland was spotted gettin' close and personal with his "Selling the OC" costar Alex Hall -- on the exact same day, his divorce from Brittany Snow was announced. An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Tyler and Alex hit up SOTA Wednesday night in Corona Del Mar for some...
TMZ.com
Lady Gaga Breaks Down Crying After Miami Concert Abruptly Ends Because of Lightning
Lady Gaga was sobbing Saturday night, after Mother Nature decided to put an end to her concert in progress in Miami. The weather was awful ... pissing rain and lightning as she plowed along onstage, but it was just too much. The Miami Hard Rock Stadium concert was the final...
TMZ.com
August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Hit Him, Posts Photo of Bloody Mouth
August Alsina claims Tory Lanez and a bunch of goons rolled up on him and attacked -- showing off a photo of himself as proof ... although, Tory's calling BS. The singer took to IG Sunday with a pic that shows himself leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. According to August, it's evidence that he was beaten up on Saturday ... by who he claims was none other than Tory.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Baby Keem Trolls Fan Who Lost Phone Lost at Mr. Morale Concert
Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers tour is full of surprises -- just ask TikTok user @cjlove2670 ... who lost her phone during one of the shows, and just realized it now has exclusive Baby Keem content!!!. CJ took to TikTok to reveal Kendrick's Grammy-winning cousin claimed ownership...
TMZ.com
Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Talks Beating Up Carjacker & Showing Mercy
Superstar hip hop producer Honorable C.N.O.T.E. isn't bowing down amid the surging crime wave in the U.S. -- he's literally fighting back when it comes to his own belongings!!!. TMZ Hip Hop linked with the veteran soundman following his viral moment this week ... where he was filmed in Los...
TMZ.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Share Wet Tongue Kiss During NYFW
Hip hop's most unpredictable couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, claim they're on the sunny side of their relationship now -- after 2 public fights -- and proved it on a NY Fashion Week runway!!!. The couple grabbed the spotlight Wednesday night at Natalie Nunn, Daniel's Leather and Zeus Network's NYFW...
Comments / 0