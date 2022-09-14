ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

boreal.org

Minnesota Governor Walz announces plan to address climate change

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed “Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework” Friday, which aims to protect the state from climate change. The plan will attempt to make Minnesota achieve “net-zero emissions” by the year 2050. In a news conference Friday at Ecolab Research and Development in Eagan,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday

EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
CBS Minnesota

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Prepare to Adjust Elementary School Boundaries

The largest school district in the state is proposing boundary changes. Anoka-Hennepin officials say that change is needed because of the enrollment growth in Dayton, Champlin and Blaine. The boundary changes would impact several local elementary schools. They include Dayton, Oxbow Creek, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Monroe, and Evergreen Park. Officials...
DAYTON, MN
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
CENTERVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN
knsiradio.com

Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum

(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
kduz.com

48th Hutchinson Arts & Crafts/Taste of Hutchinson

The Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival is today (Friday) and Saturday. The 48th annual event is held at Library Square in Downtown Hutchinson and features a large selection of artists,crafters and vendors. The Taste of Hutchinson is also part of the festival, featuring over a dozen food and beverage vendors.
HUTCHINSON, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County

OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
OGILVIE, MN
fox9.com

Deputy shot at during police chase that closed I-94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis was shut down early Thursday morning as law enforcement searched for suspects who shot at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) camera shows a pursuit involving police on I-94 East heading toward downtown Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide

The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
SHAKOPEE, MN

