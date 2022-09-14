Read full article on original website
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, 49-year-old Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was charged with […]
Mississippi babysitter charged in 2-year-old’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An Iuka, Mississippi woman was charged with capital murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting, and child abuse in relation to another child. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on County Road 380 in Iuka at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night. […]
wtva.com
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
WLBT
Man arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford on September 14. Oxford Police Department says a warrant for eight counts of felony malicious mischief was issued to arrest 34-year-old Jeffery Blake Moorehead. According to authorities, a business on U.S. 278 west reported vehicles...
Man gets 20 years in prison for deadly crash while fleeing from cops drunk
A Mississippi man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday. He also pleaded...
Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest
Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with...
Mississippi man stole fire truck on 9/11, sheriff says
A Mississippi man was arrested this week and charged with stealing a fire truck on September 11. Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Cedrick Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, Mississippi, stole a fire service truck from the Union Center Volunteer Fire Department. The truck was stolen on September 11, sheriff’s...
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
US charges man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen airplane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart is now facing federal charges on top of state ones. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats involving destruction of aircraft, […]
wtva.com
Arrest made in Amory for mailbox vandalism
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes. The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox. Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home...
wtva.com
Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
Oxford Eagle
Airport worker who stole plane, threatened to crash into Walmart charged in federal court
Attorneys are seeking a psychological evaluation for the man accused of stealing a plane in Tupelo and threatening to crash into a Walmart store. Cory Patterson, charged by Tupelo police with grand larceny and making a terrorist threat, appeared in federal court in Oxford on Wednesday. WTVA in Tupelo reports. He faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft.
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
wtva.com
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
tippahnews.com
Hall enters “not guilty” plea at arraignment hearing
In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
wcbi.com
Charges upgraded and bond denied for suspect in deadly armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges are upgraded and bond is denied for the suspect in a deadly armed robbery in Tupelo. Christopher Copeland is now charged with Capital Murder and will remain in the Lee County Jail, at least for now. A municipal judge denied bond for Copeland. He...
