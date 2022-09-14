ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
