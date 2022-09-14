Read full article on original website
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days
A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'
A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
Man Finds Nearly $120,000 in Jewelry, Cash While Gardening, Gets to Keep It
Despite several appeals by regional authorities and widespread news coverage, no one came forward to claim the valuables.
Throne Ivory Worth More Than Gold Discovered in Jerusalem
The rare ivory plaques date back thousands of years to Solomon's Temple in the City of David.
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
Pope says supplying weapons to Ukraine is morally acceptable for self defence
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression.
Farmer finds rare ancient treasure in Gaza while planting an olive tree — but discovery may be in "immediate danger"
Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. He called his son, and for three months, the pair slowly excavated an ornate Byzantine-era mosaic that experts say is one of the greatest archaeological treasures ever found in Gaza. The discovery...
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier
Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)
It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine
A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
