Spotted: Ducati Panigale V4 R Saunters Stealthily Down An Italian Road
The Ducati Panigale V4 R is many things—but generally speaking, one thing it isn’t is stealthy. Even without hearing it, it’s a design that absolutely needs to be noticed—from the tip of the nose to the last centimeter of the tail. That’s understandable—after all, the team from Bologna itself uses phrases like “pure racing adrenaline” and “designed to elicit a symphony of emotions” when describing this machine.
Can A Track Day Enthusiast Catch MotoGP Test Rider Sylvain Guintoli?
You show up at a track day. All seems normal. Then you come to find out that you’re sharing the circuit with a Superbike World Champion (WSBK) and MotoGP test rider. You have two options in this situation. The rational one—you ask him for pointers and tips to improve your riding. The irrational one—you hunt him down and try to show him who’s boss.
Crystal Martinez Snatches Maiden Build Train Race Victory
The Royal Enfield Build Train Race series launched at the Virginia International Raceway on May 20, 2022. Kayleigh Buyck took the victory and hasn’t looked back since, winning three of four races. That all changed at the New Jersey Motorsports Park when Crystal Martinez captured her maiden Build Train Race win.
Marc Marquez To Race In Aragon GP This Weekend
Marc Marquez is getting back on the saddle at this weekend’s Grand Prix in Aragon. The last time that Marquez raced was in the Italian GP at Mugello back in May 29, 2022. The Spaniard was present at the Misano test, as such, he will be back on the Honda RC213V once more to compete.
Moto2 Rider Cameron Beaubier Expected To Return To MotoAmerica
There was nothing left for Cameron Beaubier to conquer in MotoAmerica after winning his fifth AMA Superbike championship in 2020. With Joe Roberts vacating his seat at the American Racing Moto2 for a spot on the ItalTrans squad, Beaubier pondered a return to the Grand Prix paddock. He ultimately seized the opportunity, but inconsistency has plagued the California native’s two-year stint in the intermediate class.
Ducati Racer Pecco Bagnaia Gets His Motorcycle License
It may come as a surprise to a lot of us that some of the world’s top motorcycle racers aren’t even holders of motorcycle licenses for the street. Indeed, you could go as far as to say that motorcycle racers are on a whole different level when compared to us mere mortals, but this hasn’t stopped a few of the world’s best from giving it a go on public roads.
