Judge won’t yet consider First Amendment defense from man arrested after livestreaming during King Soopers shooting

Platteville police were called out on a report of road rage involving a firearm. Officers located a vehicle on US 85 at County Road 38. The driver stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the officers pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Two Fort Lupton officers arrived on the scene, and together the four officers executed a high-risk traffic stop. They took a single, women from the car and placed her in the back of the Platteville patrol car. While the officers were clearing the suspect's vehicle, a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car. The suspect is a 20-year-old, Greeley resident. She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. Several agencies are investigating the crash. The Ft. Lupton Police is handling the criminal investigation into the road rage report. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury accident of the train hitting the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the serious bodily injury of an individual while in police custody.

PLATTEVILLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO