Judge won’t yet consider First Amendment defense from man arrested after livestreaming during King Soopers shooting

Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police
Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
Old Town shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized overnight after being shot multiple times near Fort Collins.
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff, closes Highway 14
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
Authorities search Boulder County home after resident threatens to shoot up school
Authorities on Thursday seized a gun and journals from a home in Superior after they received a tip that someone living in the home on Eldorado Circle threatened to shoot up a school and posted racially biased material on social media, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. As of...
Search warrant executed after threats made online
On Sept. 15, 2022, Boulder County Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant at a home on Eldorado Circle, in the Town of Superior, along with members of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The warrant was issued after detectives received a credible tip that...
Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children
Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
Woman Marries Police Officer Who Responded to 2012 Mass Shooting That Killed Her Fiancé
In 2012, 19-year-old Lasamoa Cross was in the Aurora, Colorado, theater where a gunman shot and killed 12 people in the audience, including her fiancé, AJ Boik. Ten years later, she’s recounting that horrible night, and revealing how she unexpectedly found love again. Cross and Boik were watching...
Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County
Platteville police were called out on a report of road rage involving a firearm. Officers located a vehicle on US 85 at County Road 38. The driver stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the officers pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Two Fort Lupton officers arrived on the scene, and together the four officers executed a high-risk traffic stop. They took a single, women from the car and placed her in the back of the Platteville patrol car. While the officers were clearing the suspect's vehicle, a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car. The suspect is a 20-year-old, Greeley resident. She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. Several agencies are investigating the crash. The Ft. Lupton Police is handling the criminal investigation into the road rage report. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury accident of the train hitting the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the serious bodily injury of an individual while in police custody.
Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update
Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
“It was a murder”: Family of 22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy calls for charges
Christian Glass’s parents struggled to believe their 22-year-old son would attack police officers. But that’s what the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office told them, and so Simon and Sally Glass assumed it was true, even though the thought cast a pall over their grief and Christian’s funeral, they said.
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Serial burglary suspect arrested after week-long crime spree in Boulder
Boulder Police detectives have identified and arrested a serial burglar who they say followed a distinctive pattern to commit his crimes.
Burglary suspect arrested in Fort Collins after barricade situation
Fort Collins Police say a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment on Friday morning is in custody.
Teen driver facing several charges in rollover crash
A 16-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after the SUV he was driving rolled over injuring four passengers, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.
No charges filed in Commerce City fentanyl deaths
As the country grapples with a crippling fentanyl crisis, an announcement Wednesday that prosecutors will not file charges in connection with the deaths of five people who fatally overdosed on the drug in February in a Commerce City apartment was a crushing blow to friends and family who were hoping that someone would pay for their deaths.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
FBI seizes MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s phone in connection with Tina Peters investigation
MyPillow CEO and far-right activist Mike Lindell said Tuesday that agents from the FBI’s Denver field office had seized his cell phone in connection with a case involving indicted Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and other prominent Colorado election deniers. Lindell described being served with an FBI...
5 wanted felons arrested after SWAT negotiations
An attempt to locate a stolen vehicle in a Greeley neighborhood led officers to find multiple wanted felons hiding in the basement of a home.
Man arrested after allegedly causing over $20,000 in damages to Wheat Ridge businesses
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department has arrested a man accused of a series of vandalism and damage incidents around a shopping center in the Wheat Ridge area Tuesday which they say total tens of thousands of dollars. Police said Wednesday via their Facebook page that...
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
