Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Need a no-frills computer that’ll just work? Try a refurb MacBook Air for $250.
You might not need the latest, greatest computer if you just need a laptop to get the job done. So, whether you’re looking for a travel computer that you aren’t afraid to toss in a bag, or need a budget laptop that can get you through the school year, buying refurbished MacBooks is the way to go.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Arc A770 desktop GPU can be overclocked from 2.1 to 2.7 GHz with just 3 W over default TBP
In a recent Q&A session with the HotHardware community, Intel Fellow Tom Petersen revealed a few new details about the top-of-the-line Arc A770 desktop GPU. Unfortunately, the release date was not even hinted at, but Petersen did provide some interesting overclocking tidbits. The default core clock of the A770 model...
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
The Windows Club
Free USB Repair Tools for Windows 11/10 PC
We all know the importance of USB flash drives, right? These are tiny but very useful. USB flash drives give us the freedom to access our essential files from any system. We take them for granted, but unfortunately, they also sometimes fail! If you face Unrecognized USB or corrupted USB drive issues, it’s time to use USB Repair Tools. USB repair tools usually fix any USB error and recover your essential data. Here in this post, we will suggest a few free USB repair tools to help you successfully fix your USB corruption and other relevant issues.
RELATED PEOPLE
ZDNet
Product review: RF Code Sentry for data centers
For IT pros, one of the most difficult parts of the job is to have "eyes and ears" in remote or "lights-out" locations, such as branch offices, wiring closets, or remote data centers. When you are in the same location as the equipment, it's easy to understand the dynamics of the environment, but it's not so easy if you aren't. Complicating issues is that IT pros are often forced to put equipment in locations that were never designed to have it due to building limitations; those often do not have the necessary HVAC, power, or other facilities that IT infrastructure requires.
ZDNet
How to get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 2 for $119
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you're a freelancer, remote employee, or self-employed, it's easy to work from almost anywhere these days. But you do need the right gear, which often means a Windows computer. Yet, you don't want to be lugging around a laptop or taking pricey equipment to the beach. Ideally, you would be able to work and play on an inexpensive ultralight device, and that's precisely what you get with a refurbished Microsoft Surface 2.
ZDNet
Are SSDs more reliable than HDDs? This research may have the answer
Solid state drives (SSDs) are more reliable than hard disk drives (HDDs) – at least for certain use cases, according to cloud-storage firm Backblaze. But that might not actually make much of a difference when deciding what type of storage you should buy. The company this year was looking...
ZDNet
Discover Samsung sale: Save over $650 on this Samsung smart electric range
The Discover Samsung event includes an offer for a smart electric range with a discount of over $650, which is worth considering if you're looking for a smart cooker that will set you up for years to come. Starting at 9 am ET, the Samsung slide-in electric range, containing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Fever and chills? Track symptoms with the best smart thermometers
The pandemic brought us a touch-free world, which even extends to thermometers. Gone are the traditional under-the-tongue glass thermometers -- now contactless thermometers use advanced infrared sensing to measure your temperature. Smart thermometers take the guessing game out of temperature-taking, offering accompanying apps that track your vitals so you can...
ZDNet
Insta360's X3 360-degree action cam will blow you away
Insta360 has been on an absolute tear lately, churning out cameras as if supply chain issues were non-existent. From the gimbal-like Link webcam to the modulating One RS that my colleague Matthew Miller tested earlier this year, the company clearly doesn't have any shortage issues with components -- or ideas.
ZDNet
How to manage SSH connections on MacOS with Termius
I deal with a lot of remote servers, most of which I access via Secure Shell (SSH). How I manage those connections depends on the operating system I use. If I'm on Linux, most often I simply default to the command line interface and make use of SSH's config file (where I can configure any number of connections for easy access).
ZDNet
Protect your new iPhone 14 with the most durable, eco-friendly cases
The iPhone 14 is here and with it comes the search for the perfect case. Though some may believe that the iPhone 14 looks far better without a case, you might want to take precautions to protect your quadruple-digit investment. As ZDNET's Christina Darby pointed out, iPhone 13 cases still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ars Technica
The new “Intel Processor” will replace Pentium and Celeron CPU branding in 2023
Intel's processor lineup used to be, in the words of one of our greatest working artists, all about the Pentiums. That became less true beginning in the mid-2000s, when the modern "Core" branding was created to emphasize the company's then-new multi-core processor offerings. But it was still sometimes about the Pentiums—Pentium and Celeron have both soldiered on into the modern era as brand names for low-end desktop and laptop CPUs.
ZDNet
How to enable WordPress plugin auto updates (and when you shouldn't)
WordPress is one of the most widely used website platforms on the market, with an approximate 43% global market share. It's very user-friendly and can be configured to do just about anything (from simple blogs to much more complicated e-commerce sites). As someone who manages several WordPress sites, I've seen...
Digital Trends
2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens
There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
This $700 gaming desktop with a Radeon RX 6600XT seems too good to be true
This HP Omen gaming desktop is a steal at half price.
technewstoday.com
How To Update HDMI Driver on Windows
HDMI issues generally shows up in the form of distorted video or audio output, or in worse cases, no output at all. Several effective fixes exist for such problems, from verifying the connection and the component’s integrity to configuring the display settings properly. One such fix is to update...
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
PC Magazine
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7620)
Last year, we gave Editors' Choice honors to Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus (7610) for its value and features as a capable big-screen laptop. The new Inspiron 16 Plus model 7620 ($1,599.99 as tested) enhances and upgrades its predecessor, adding a new 12th Gen Intel processor and stepping up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. (It's also available as a convertible as well as the clamshell seen here.) With impressive battery life, a sharp 1080p webcam, and all-around good performance, it's a superior successor with few downsides. The Inspiron 16 Plus loses some of its value proposition (and misses an Editors' Choice award this time around) due to its higher price tag, and its build quality is less premium than some competitors in this price range. But it offers a lot to like as a general desktop replacement for productivity tasks, or moderately demanding creative workloads.
Dell XPS 13 Plus review: The best Windows laptop gets a modern refresh
The Dell XPS 13 has long been considered the best of the best of Windows laptops, thanks to its slim and stylish design, powerful internals, and crisp display. But Dell wants to experiment a little more. While you might assume that the XPS 13 Plus is either a bigger or more powerful version of the standard XPS 13, the new laptop instead serves as an introduction to a new design language for the laptop series, while still retaining excellent performance and a range of awesome features.
Comments / 0