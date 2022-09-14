ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Free USB Repair Tools for Windows 11/10 PC

We all know the importance of USB flash drives, right? These are tiny but very useful. USB flash drives give us the freedom to access our essential files from any system. We take them for granted, but unfortunately, they also sometimes fail! If you face Unrecognized USB or corrupted USB drive issues, it’s time to use USB Repair Tools. USB repair tools usually fix any USB error and recover your essential data. Here in this post, we will suggest a few free USB repair tools to help you successfully fix your USB corruption and other relevant issues.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Product review: RF Code Sentry for data centers

For IT pros, one of the most difficult parts of the job is to have "eyes and ears" in remote or "lights-out" locations, such as branch offices, wiring closets, or remote data centers. When you are in the same location as the equipment, it's easy to understand the dynamics of the environment, but it's not so easy if you aren't. Complicating issues is that IT pros are often forced to put equipment in locations that were never designed to have it due to building limitations; those often do not have the necessary HVAC, power, or other facilities that IT infrastructure requires.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How to get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 2 for $119

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you're a freelancer, remote employee, or self-employed, it's easy to work from almost anywhere these days. But you do need the right gear, which often means a Windows computer. Yet, you don't want to be lugging around a laptop or taking pricey equipment to the beach. Ideally, you would be able to work and play on an inexpensive ultralight device, and that's precisely what you get with a refurbished Microsoft Surface 2.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Are SSDs more reliable than HDDs? This research may have the answer

Solid state drives (SSDs) are more reliable than hard disk drives (HDDs) – at least for certain use cases, according to cloud-storage firm Backblaze. But that might not actually make much of a difference when deciding what type of storage you should buy. The company this year was looking...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Fever and chills? Track symptoms with the best smart thermometers

The pandemic brought us a touch-free world, which even extends to thermometers. Gone are the traditional under-the-tongue glass thermometers -- now contactless thermometers use advanced infrared sensing to measure your temperature. Smart thermometers take the guessing game out of temperature-taking, offering accompanying apps that track your vitals so you can...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Insta360's X3 360-degree action cam will blow you away

Insta360 has been on an absolute tear lately, churning out cameras as if supply chain issues were non-existent. From the gimbal-like Link webcam to the modulating One RS that my colleague Matthew Miller tested earlier this year, the company clearly doesn't have any shortage issues with components -- or ideas.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How to manage SSH connections on MacOS with Termius

I deal with a lot of remote servers, most of which I access via Secure Shell (SSH). How I manage those connections depends on the operating system I use. If I'm on Linux, most often I simply default to the command line interface and make use of SSH's config file (where I can configure any number of connections for easy access).
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Protect your new iPhone 14 with the most durable, eco-friendly cases

The iPhone 14 is here and with it comes the search for the perfect case. Though some may believe that the iPhone 14 looks far better without a case, you might want to take precautions to protect your quadruple-digit investment. As ZDNET's Christina Darby pointed out, iPhone 13 cases still...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

The new “Intel Processor” will replace Pentium and Celeron CPU branding in 2023

Intel's processor lineup used to be, in the words of one of our greatest working artists, all about the Pentiums. That became less true beginning in the mid-2000s, when the modern "Core" branding was created to emphasize the company's then-new multi-core processor offerings. But it was still sometimes about the Pentiums—Pentium and Celeron have both soldiered on into the modern era as brand names for low-end desktop and laptop CPUs.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

How to enable WordPress plugin auto updates (and when you shouldn't)

WordPress is one of the most widely used website platforms on the market, with an approximate 43% global market share. It's very user-friendly and can be configured to do just about anything (from simple blogs to much more complicated e-commerce sites). As someone who manages several WordPress sites, I've seen...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens

There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How To Update HDMI Driver on Windows

HDMI issues generally shows up in the form of distorted video or audio output, or in worse cases, no output at all. Several effective fixes exist for such problems, from verifying the connection and the component’s integrity to configuring the display settings properly. One such fix is to update...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (7620)

Last year, we gave Editors' Choice honors to Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus (7610) for its value and features as a capable big-screen laptop. The new Inspiron 16 Plus model 7620 ($1,599.99 as tested) enhances and upgrades its predecessor, adding a new 12th Gen Intel processor and stepping up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. (It's also available as a convertible as well as the clamshell seen here.) With impressive battery life, a sharp 1080p webcam, and all-around good performance, it's a superior successor with few downsides. The Inspiron 16 Plus loses some of its value proposition (and misses an Editors' Choice award this time around) due to its higher price tag, and its build quality is less premium than some competitors in this price range. But it offers a lot to like as a general desktop replacement for productivity tasks, or moderately demanding creative workloads.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Dell XPS 13 Plus review: The best Windows laptop gets a modern refresh

The Dell XPS 13 has long been considered the best of the best of Windows laptops, thanks to its slim and stylish design, powerful internals, and crisp display. But Dell wants to experiment a little more. While you might assume that the XPS 13 Plus is either a bigger or more powerful version of the standard XPS 13, the new laptop instead serves as an introduction to a new design language for the laptop series, while still retaining excellent performance and a range of awesome features.
COMPUTERS

