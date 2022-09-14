Read full article on original website
Coming up Aces! Las Vegas beats Connecticut Sun to win first WNBA championshp
After the Las Vegas Aces took a 2-0 lead in the WNBA Finals last week, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, himself the winner of five NBA rings, went into the Aces locker room and shared a bit of wisdom: The sweetest wins are the ones on the road, he said. Turns out,...
Passed over no more: Becky Hammon was exactly what Aces needed to win 1st title
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Las Vegas Aces had pulled within 40 minutes of their first WNBA championship. It was a Finals-opening home sweep in Vegas, but when their first-year head coach answered her final question of the night, the energy drop was instantaneous. Did Becky Hammon think everyone in...
