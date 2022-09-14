Orthopedic surgeon says Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys return ‘unlikely’ in 4 weeks; 6 weeks ‘more realistic’

Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO