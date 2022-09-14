Dylan Mulvaney is taking one particularly nasty troll to task. For those of you unfamiliar with the TikTok superstar, the 25-year-old content creator, model and activist is beloved amongst her 7.6 million followers for her chic, retro-inspired style and her "Days of Girlhood" videos documenting her transition journey. And though her page is usually a beacon of positivity and light, the unfortunate nature of the internet means that Mulvaney also has to deal with plenty of transphobic negativity. However, she's making it clear that she's not one to stay quiet in the face of hate in a new TikTok that takes aim at a troll account dedicated to mocking her transition.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO