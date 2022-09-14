ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Espanola, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Espanola, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Friday Fire Leaves Building in Ruins

A fire burned down the abandoned property of 311 N. Railroad Ave. on Sept. 9. To date, there is no official cause of the fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham, however neighbors have reported seeing people around the property multiple times prior to the fire. “It was an...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mobile Home Park Leaves#Espa Ola#Cooks Mobile Home Park
losalamosreporter.com

Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran

The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
POJOAQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe

As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Evacuation Underway At Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe

Scene of an evacuation underway this morning at Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe at 1789 Central Ave. Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris told the Los Alamos Daily Post that firefighters are on scene investigating the source of a strange odor, which caused the evacuation. Check back as more details become available at ladailylost.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Buffalo Hall Serves Up Historic BBQ

Buffalo Hall Bar and Cowboy Café BBQ dishes out a delicious recipe of food, good times, and historic preservation. TAKE TWO CONTRACTORS. Add the ruins of a century-old, 10,000-square-foot brick-and-timber building. Combine with a handful of repurposed bits. Dream up a dynamite menu and work the mixture for a few years as finances and pandemic restrictions allow. Serve to hundreds—and toast to success.
LAS VEGAS, NM
santafe.com

The Best Margaritas in Santa Fe

In Santa Fe, every day is Margarita Day (it’s really Feb 22, BTW). What better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than by exploring the Santa Fe Margarita Trail, a cocktail odyssey featuring 45 restaurants and bars? Each unique margarita has been crafted specifically for the trail, so you know you’ll be tasting some of the best margaritas in the world.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy