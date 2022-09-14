Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' Presence
"Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers." —Nathan Lederman.
New Mexico police arrest Taos man for 8th DWI offense
TAOS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police released information on the arrest of a Taos man for what officials said was his eighth offense of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs. According to the department, a New Mexico State Police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at […]
Rio Grande Sun
Friday Fire Leaves Building in Ruins
A fire burned down the abandoned property of 311 N. Railroad Ave. on Sept. 9. To date, there is no official cause of the fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham, however neighbors have reported seeing people around the property multiple times prior to the fire. “It was an...
Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea Deal
"A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction and slaying of teenage mother Cindy Rivera in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of her remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday." —Cynthia Miller and Nathan Lederman.
losalamosreporter.com
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
There was a shooting reported in Santa Fe, and officials said there were 5 victims.
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe
As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
losalamosreporter.com
Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow, Music, Fireworks, Food, Bouncy Houses And More Planned In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m!. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been...
Rio Grande Sun
Española Settles Trespassing Lawsuit with Santa Clara Pueblo for $1.4 Million
After more than six years in litigation, the City of Española is poised to pay $1,400,000 to Santa Clara Pueblo to settle a lawsuit regarding alleged trespass on pueblo property via water lines, sewer lines and roadways. The interim settlement depends on further negotiation of an easement for the...
A Second Inmate Has Died at the Santa Fe County Jail
"A man died in the Santa Fe County jail less than 24 hours from when he was booked into the facility Saturday, county spokeswoman Sara Smith confirmed Monday." —The New Mexican.
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Evacuation Underway At Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe
Scene of an evacuation underway this morning at Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe at 1789 Central Ave. Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris told the Los Alamos Daily Post that firefighters are on scene investigating the source of a strange odor, which caused the evacuation. Check back as more details become available at ladailylost.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
“The noise is just unbearable”: Corrales residents want Albuquerque bar to quiet down
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A usually quiet neighborhood in Bernalillo County isn’t so quiet on Friday and Saturday nights. “Some nights you can hear the music plain as day and the announcer that’s happening there, like, it sounds like a DJ,” said Jennifer Kruse, who lives nearby. Those who live in Corrales’s Sky View Acres neighborhood […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Buffalo Hall Serves Up Historic BBQ
Buffalo Hall Bar and Cowboy Café BBQ dishes out a delicious recipe of food, good times, and historic preservation. TAKE TWO CONTRACTORS. Add the ruins of a century-old, 10,000-square-foot brick-and-timber building. Combine with a handful of repurposed bits. Dream up a dynamite menu and work the mixture for a few years as finances and pandemic restrictions allow. Serve to hundreds—and toast to success.
santafe.com
The Best Margaritas in Santa Fe
In Santa Fe, every day is Margarita Day (it’s really Feb 22, BTW). What better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than by exploring the Santa Fe Margarita Trail, a cocktail odyssey featuring 45 restaurants and bars? Each unique margarita has been crafted specifically for the trail, so you know you’ll be tasting some of the best margaritas in the world.
A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy
A county court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2022, became the first in more than 150 years to disqualify a person from public office because they participated in an insurrection.
