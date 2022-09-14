ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

East Chop House Demolition Denied by MVC

The owners of a 147-year-old East Chop home had their demolition application denied by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday night. “There’s an authenticity to history and once it’s gone, it’s gone,” said commissioner Ben Robinson. The 8-2 decision was made without prejudice, meaning the applicants...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Lack of Trust

In the spring of 2009 my wife, Molly, and I purchased what was then known as Rainbow Farm in Chilmark from David Douglas. The historic property had been a dairy up until 1961 and Molly and I had a dream of turning it back into a working dairy farm. David sold us the five-acre house lot that he owned and transferred to us the lease he had on the other 100 acres of property. The leased land is owned by the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) and the lease we have runs until 2040.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Community Rallies Relief Efforts to Assist Stranded Migrants

State and Island officials, faith-based groups, nonprofit agencies and volunteers rallied quickly to accommodate 50 mostly Venezuelan migrants who arrived unexpectedly at Martha’s Vineyard Airport Wednesday, part of a coordinated political campaign to divert migrants from border states. In a statement emailed to media outlets, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Families Gather in Support at Ceremony of Remembrance

On Saturday afternoon at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial 49 new stones honoring a child’s life were added to the 998 stones encircling the lighthouse, and 49 grieving families were greeted with open arms. Everyone received white carnations to place upon the stone memorializing their child. Many brought...
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Oak Bluffs, MA
Education
vineyardgazette.com

Ceremony of Remembrance

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosts the 21st annual Children’s Memorial Ceremony of Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Edgartown Lighthouse. Currently, 998 stones circle the base of the lighthouse, each one honoring the life of a child. This year 49 new stones have been added, and on Saturday the community will come together in a shared space for grieving parents.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Sports Haven: A Family Store That Provides Family Support

Sports is a religion for countless fans and athletes. They look to the heavens for good weather and good luck. They thank the gods for the grace and stamina and skill that bring about victory. And they believe in miracles. Well, then, Team Vineyard, it’s time to pray for the...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Children’s Memorial Is Place for Remembrance and Healing

Families held hands and comforted one another as they gathered around the perimeter of the Edgartown Lighthouse for the annual Ceremony of Remembrance. Flower petals of pink, yellow and purple were scattered around the granite platform for children lost too early.
EDGARTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy