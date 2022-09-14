In the spring of 2009 my wife, Molly, and I purchased what was then known as Rainbow Farm in Chilmark from David Douglas. The historic property had been a dairy up until 1961 and Molly and I had a dream of turning it back into a working dairy farm. David sold us the five-acre house lot that he owned and transferred to us the lease he had on the other 100 acres of property. The leased land is owned by the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) and the lease we have runs until 2040.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO