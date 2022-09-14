Starlite Drive-In announces movie lineup for the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend on Wednesday.

The venue announced the films which would be playing during the upcoming weekend, which will comprise Friday, the 16th and Saturday, the 17th, as the establishment has announced that it will no longer operate on Thursdays.

While radio rentals, the corn hole area, and swing set remain available to patrons, the Little Dipper food truck and Big Dipper ice cream truck are now closed for the season/

The regular concession stand will remain open, and will accept both cash and card.

An 80s movie marathon will comprise this weekend’s viewing, which will feature 1987’s Dirty Dancing with Patrick Swayze, along with the 1983 ensemble classic, The Outsiders, featuring Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, and other notable performers.

Movies begin at dusk – around 8:00pm – and gates will open at 6:00pm.

Admission is $8 per guest – cash only – with children 5 and under granted free admission.

For those without functioning car radios, or those who would simply prefer a portable radio for the viewing experience, may rent a radio at the tent by the concession area. Radios are in limited supply and rentals are cash only, though concession items can be purchased with card or cash.

More information can be found here at the Starlite Drive-In website.