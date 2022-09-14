ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starlite Drive-In announces movie lineup for the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend on Wednesday.

The venue announced the films which would be playing during the upcoming weekend, which will comprise Friday, the 16th and Saturday, the 17th, as the establishment has announced that it will no longer operate on Thursdays.

While radio rentals, the corn hole area, and swing set remain available to patrons, the Little Dipper food truck and Big Dipper ice cream truck are now closed for the season/

The regular concession stand will remain open, and will accept both cash and card.

An 80s movie marathon will comprise this weekend’s viewing, which will feature 1987’s Dirty Dancing with Patrick Swayze, along with the 1983 ensemble classic, The Outsiders, featuring Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, and other notable performers.

Movies begin at dusk – around 8:00pm – and gates will open at 6:00pm.

Admission is $8 per guest – cash only – with children 5 and under granted free admission.

For those without functioning car radios, or those who would simply prefer a portable radio for the viewing experience, may rent a radio at the tent by the concession area. Radios are in limited supply and rentals are cash only, though concession items can be purchased with card or cash.

More information can be found here at the Starlite Drive-In website.

Lootpress

RetroReset debuts Crossroads Mall location in soft opening event

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – RetroReset Video Games and Collectibles debuted their brand new Raleigh County location in a soft opening event on Thursday. Bringing along all the vintage goodness patrons have come to expect from the Oak Hill locale, the walls of the former FYE are now lined with enough nostalgia inducing games, toys, and collectibles for one to think they’d stumbled upon something conjured up by a 90s kid who’d found all seven Dragon Balls.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
