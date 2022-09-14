Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporter pitches the laziest possible idea for Kevin Feige’s movie
Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron may have been removed from the release schedule, something a lot of fans don’t seem to bothered about if we’re being perfectly honest, but more Star Wars movies are on the way. Or at least, so we’re being told by Lucasfilm. One...
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
wegotthiscovered.com
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’
Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Dee Williams reveals who he always wanted to play in a movie but never got to
The Empire Strikes Back star Billy Dee Williams is revealing the one person he always wanted to play in a movie — and almost did at one point — in a life and career he describes as filled with very few regrets if any. “Do you ever regret...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Cruise finally meets his match as rogue sheep interrupt ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ shoot
Tom Cruise is famous for doing Tom Cruise things, which is basically risking life and limb in order to entertain audiences by pulling off some of the most dangerous, death-defying, and mind-blowing stunts imaginable solely for our entertainment. However, the action icon got a lot more than he bargained for during shooting on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, when a flock of rogue sheep interrupted the shoot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how Cillian Murphy could look as the MCU’s Doctor Doom
One of the most menacing Marvel villains of all-time, Doctor Doom, has yet to see justice in big-screen adaptations despite three different attempts. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now the home for the Fantastic Four and their range of villains, many are hoping for a big name actor to take on perhaps the most well-known Marvel villain. Cillian Murphy made a name for himself as Batman villain Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy, so why not as Doom?
wegotthiscovered.com
Exclusive interview: Director Tom George talks ‘See How They Run’
Whodunnits and Agatha Christie adaptations are all the rage these days, and if you’re seeking the best of both worlds, then Tom George’s See How They Run is the ideal movie for you. Having already topped the box office in the United Kingdom after opening last week, overcoming...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ called ‘a lose-lose situation’ in a post-slap world
Will Smith may have finally broken his silence months after the slap heard around the world, but questions remain as to how significantly the Oscars fiasco will affect the long-term career prospects of one of the modern era’s biggest and most popular stars. The only project the actor has...
wegotthiscovered.com
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans
Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why was ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ removed from Disney’s release calendar?
If there is one franchise on par with the DC Cinematic Universe when it comes to pushing movies on their release schedules or just removing them entirely it is Star Wars. One of the upcoming Star Wars films has been completely removed from Disney’s release calendar — Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which was set to be helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Of course, films get shuffled around all the time, so it is worth unpacking and speculating exactly why Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was removed from Disney’s lineup.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC defenders instantly shoot down the notion of a contentious crossover
A large number of DCEU fans are very particular about what they want to see, and the only major problem (which is admittedly a fairly glaring one) is that Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to want to give it to them. The masses desire few things more than to see...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment
Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
