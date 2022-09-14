I hope this finds you all safe and well and settling into your Fall routines. We continue to be happily busy with our health and wellness activities here THE Public Health Nurses’ Office @ 27 Francis Farm Road. Of note, the Wellness Clinic will be moving from Wednesday to Monday from 11am-1pm, starting in October. The clinic coincides with Gert’s Café Luncheon which starts at 12n on Mondays. The lunch is delicious, nutritious and open to all for $3. (You should also come by on Wednesdays for pie and ice-cream @ 12n, the pie is from Bateson’s Farm and is out of this world!)

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO