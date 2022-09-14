Read full article on original website
minicassia.com
Margaret Ann Nielsen Duff
Margaret Ann Nielsen Duff, an 82-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, and formerly of Paul, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Margaret was born October 9, 1939, to Blain Malcolm and Ida Eliza Manning Nielsen in Paul, Idaho. She was raised on the family farm in Paul and was popular with the kids in school and church. Margaret was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1947.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho State Trooper Who Was Struck by Vehicle Earlier This Month Out of ICU, Continues to Make 'Remarkable' Progress
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Police Trooper who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month continues to make remarkable progress. According to the latest update from the ISP, Sgt. Wendler was recently moved out of ICU and is able to walk short distances. "He...
eastidahonews.com
CPR saves life of Heyburn resident
HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
minicassia.com
Marilee Ann Peterson
Marilee Ann Peterson, age 78, of Heyburn, passed away, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Pomerelle Place in Burley, after an extended illness. Marilee was born in Rupert, Idaho, on April 24, 1944, to Rueben and Maxine Weber. While growing up in southeast Idaho, she enjoyed waterskiing, even though she never learned how to swim. She graduated from Minico High School in 1962. She married Darrell Swanson and had two sons, Eric and Aaron. Marilee went to cosmetology school in San Francisco, where she loved riding the trolley cars. She owned her own shop, Ponderosa Beauty Salon, in Burley. Later, she married David Peterson. Together, they did a lot of traveling and were out on the road over many summers. She enjoyed visiting thrift stores and junk shops everywhere she went, and she collected many antiques over the years. She could be found asparagus hunting, selling nightcrawlers, or working on her tan in her spare time. Marilee was a hard worker, and was always taking care of others. She liked her Airedale dogs and her many cats that roamed her property. Marilee really loved her boys and her grandson, Robie. She was proud of her family, and she really enjoyed spending time with her friends.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest
TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
minicassia.com
Nelma Hunsaker Abrams
Nelma Hunsaker Abrams, an 83-year-old resident of Boise, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Indian Lakes Ward, located at 3555 S. Cole Rd., in Boise.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
minicassia.com
William Pettingill
William Elihu Pettingill, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Jeremy B. Haymore officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Has Had To Close Temporarily For Repairs
Jaker's in Twin Falls has had to make the announcement that they are temporarily closed for repairs. The restaurant made the announcement but has not disclosed what the extent of the repairs will be. Jakers Bar and Grill Closed. When I tried to call Jaker's, the voice mail stated that...
