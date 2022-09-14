Marilee Ann Peterson, age 78, of Heyburn, passed away, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Pomerelle Place in Burley, after an extended illness. Marilee was born in Rupert, Idaho, on April 24, 1944, to Rueben and Maxine Weber. While growing up in southeast Idaho, she enjoyed waterskiing, even though she never learned how to swim. She graduated from Minico High School in 1962. She married Darrell Swanson and had two sons, Eric and Aaron. Marilee went to cosmetology school in San Francisco, where she loved riding the trolley cars. She owned her own shop, Ponderosa Beauty Salon, in Burley. Later, she married David Peterson. Together, they did a lot of traveling and were out on the road over many summers. She enjoyed visiting thrift stores and junk shops everywhere she went, and she collected many antiques over the years. She could be found asparagus hunting, selling nightcrawlers, or working on her tan in her spare time. Marilee was a hard worker, and was always taking care of others. She liked her Airedale dogs and her many cats that roamed her property. Marilee really loved her boys and her grandson, Robie. She was proud of her family, and she really enjoyed spending time with her friends.

BURLEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO