eastidahonews.com
CPR saves life of Heyburn resident
HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
WATCH: Have Twin Falls Drivers Forgotten How To Stop Sign?
I can admit that I have my own set of issues as a driver. I drive too fast and my blinker doesn't work sometimes - but I'm surprised at the number of people in Twin Falls who don't stop at stop signs. In this video, there are 17 cars that are shown from a 6-minute recording and only 1 of those comes to a complete stop.
Made in Idaho:Bearded Axe
What is it like to feel like a viking? At Bearded Axe, you can experience the fun and excitement of the projectile sport catching air, axe throwing.
minicassia.com
Nelma Hunsaker Abrams
Nelma Hunsaker Abrams, an 83-year-old resident of Boise, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Indian Lakes Ward, located at 3555 S. Cole Rd., in Boise.
kmvt
UPDATE: Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) Thursday afternoon’s dramatic pursuit of fugitives wanted in connection with a home invasion and car theft in Gooding is still, in part, ongoing. The pursuit began when the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department engaged with a stolen vehicle connected to the incident in Gooding. The...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
minicassia.com
Marilee Ann Peterson
Marilee Ann Peterson, age 78, of Heyburn, passed away, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Pomerelle Place in Burley, after an extended illness. Marilee was born in Rupert, Idaho, on April 24, 1944, to Rueben and Maxine Weber. While growing up in southeast Idaho, she enjoyed waterskiing, even though she never learned how to swim. She graduated from Minico High School in 1962. She married Darrell Swanson and had two sons, Eric and Aaron. Marilee went to cosmetology school in San Francisco, where she loved riding the trolley cars. She owned her own shop, Ponderosa Beauty Salon, in Burley. Later, she married David Peterson. Together, they did a lot of traveling and were out on the road over many summers. She enjoyed visiting thrift stores and junk shops everywhere she went, and she collected many antiques over the years. She could be found asparagus hunting, selling nightcrawlers, or working on her tan in her spare time. Marilee was a hard worker, and was always taking care of others. She liked her Airedale dogs and her many cats that roamed her property. Marilee really loved her boys and her grandson, Robie. She was proud of her family, and she really enjoyed spending time with her friends.
KTVB
Largest flying American flag on display above the Snake River
The American flag on the Perrine Bridge is roughly 400 pounds and stretches a quarter of an acre. The flag is on display in Twin Falls in honor of 9/11.
11 Chain Restaurants and Businesses We Want in Twin Falls, Idaho
There are some who might say that Twin Falls is plenty big enough and that we don't need any more restaurants or businesses. That may be true, but that doesn't mean we can't dream about having a few of the chain restaurants and businesses other cities get to enjoy. I'm not saying we bring back Blockbuster, even though that would be cool for a while, but along with businesses we've never had here it would be nice for a few of the ones we've lost to return.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
minicassia.com
William Pettingill
William Elihu Pettingill, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Jeremy B. Haymore officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
Post Register
Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
etxview.com
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
Our unrepresentative democracy and the Constitution. On September 17th, 1787, the Framers of the Constitution concluded their work in Philadelphia by signing the document that would soon bind us together in common enterprise and community. Then, as now, there is still much work to be done to build and strengthen our union. In 2004, the US Congress passed a law providing for a recognition of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day every September 17th. This occasion gives us the opportunity to reflect on our progress toward “a more perfect union”.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho State Trooper Who Was Struck by Vehicle Earlier This Month Out of ICU, Continues to Make 'Remarkable' Progress
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Police Trooper who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month continues to make remarkable progress. According to the latest update from the ISP, Sgt. Wendler was recently moved out of ICU and is able to walk short distances. "He...
Two Arrested in Hailey on Felony Drug Charges
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say they allegedly found cocaine, a triple digit amount of cash, and firearms following a recent search warrant at a couple's Hailey home. Kerry and Karen Christiansen are facing multiple felony drug charges after the Blaine County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Team (Net) searched their home in Hailey. Kerry is charged with five felony counts including possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility. Karen is charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they took into evidence more than four pounds of cocaine, $302,000 in cash, and 19 firearms and ammunition. Both were booked into the Blaine County Detention Center.
Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk
Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
eastidahonews.com
Two men charged with trafficking after marijuana found among onions
AMERICAN FALLS — Two American Falls men have been charged with trafficking marijuana after officers allegedly found 2.65 pounds of marijuana inside a trunk full of loose onions. Carl Creed Hall, 46, and Alex Edward Clark, 45, have been charged with the felonies, court records show. Hall additionally faces...
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
kmvt
Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
