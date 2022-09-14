ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, ID

eastidahonews.com

CPR saves life of Heyburn resident

HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
HEYBURN, ID
KOOL 96.5

WATCH: Have Twin Falls Drivers Forgotten How To Stop Sign?

I can admit that I have my own set of issues as a driver. I drive too fast and my blinker doesn't work sometimes - but I'm surprised at the number of people in Twin Falls who don't stop at stop signs. In this video, there are 17 cars that are shown from a 6-minute recording and only 1 of those comes to a complete stop.
minicassia.com

Nelma Hunsaker Abrams

Nelma Hunsaker Abrams, an 83-year-old resident of Boise, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Indian Lakes Ward, located at 3555 S. Cole Rd., in Boise.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
minicassia.com

Marilee Ann Peterson

Marilee Ann Peterson, age 78, of Heyburn, passed away, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Pomerelle Place in Burley, after an extended illness. Marilee was born in Rupert, Idaho, on April 24, 1944, to Rueben and Maxine Weber. While growing up in southeast Idaho, she enjoyed waterskiing, even though she never learned how to swim. She graduated from Minico High School in 1962. She married Darrell Swanson and had two sons, Eric and Aaron. Marilee went to cosmetology school in San Francisco, where she loved riding the trolley cars. She owned her own shop, Ponderosa Beauty Salon, in Burley. Later, she married David Peterson. Together, they did a lot of traveling and were out on the road over many summers. She enjoyed visiting thrift stores and junk shops everywhere she went, and she collected many antiques over the years. She could be found asparagus hunting, selling nightcrawlers, or working on her tan in her spare time. Marilee was a hard worker, and was always taking care of others. She liked her Airedale dogs and her many cats that roamed her property. Marilee really loved her boys and her grandson, Robie. She was proud of her family, and she really enjoyed spending time with her friends.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

11 Chain Restaurants and Businesses We Want in Twin Falls, Idaho

There are some who might say that Twin Falls is plenty big enough and that we don't need any more restaurants or businesses. That may be true, but that doesn't mean we can't dream about having a few of the chain restaurants and businesses other cities get to enjoy. I'm not saying we bring back Blockbuster, even though that would be cool for a while, but along with businesses we've never had here it would be nice for a few of the ones we've lost to return.
TWIN FALLS, ID
minicassia.com

William Pettingill

William Elihu Pettingill, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Jeremy B. Haymore officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
BURLEY, ID
Post Register

Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
POCATELLO, ID
etxview.com

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Our unrepresentative democracy and the Constitution. On September 17th, 1787, the Framers of the Constitution concluded their work in Philadelphia by signing the document that would soon bind us together in common enterprise and community. Then, as now, there is still much work to be done to build and strengthen our union. In 2004, the US Congress passed a law providing for a recognition of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day every September 17th. This occasion gives us the opportunity to reflect on our progress toward “a more perfect union”.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Arrested in Hailey on Felony Drug Charges

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say they allegedly found cocaine, a triple digit amount of cash, and firearms following a recent search warrant at a couple's Hailey home. Kerry and Karen Christiansen are facing multiple felony drug charges after the Blaine County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Team (Net) searched their home in Hailey. Kerry is charged with five felony counts including possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility. Karen is charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they took into evidence more than four pounds of cocaine, $302,000 in cash, and 19 firearms and ammunition. Both were booked into the Blaine County Detention Center.
HAILEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk

Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
eastidahonews.com

Two men charged with trafficking after marijuana found among onions

AMERICAN FALLS — Two American Falls men have been charged with trafficking marijuana after officers allegedly found 2.65 pounds of marijuana inside a trunk full of loose onions. Carl Creed Hall, 46, and Alex Edward Clark, 45, have been charged with the felonies, court records show. Hall additionally faces...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
kmvt

Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
HANSEN, ID

