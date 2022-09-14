ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Nolan sparks outrage as he says he doesn't 'understand' why coverage of the Queen's death is 'all over TV' and asks when his father Shane Richie's EastEnders return will air

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Shane Nolan has sparked outrage for complaining about the ongoing news coverage of the Queen's death and instead asking when his father's EastEnders return will air.

The son of Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he 'doesn't understand' why coverage of the Queen's passing is 'all over TV all day'.

He asked what time his father's return to EastEnders as Alfie Moon would air, after the show's BBC One slot was pushed from 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday amid scheduling changes, while the show aired on BBC iPlayer at its normal time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWZKX_0hvX68QG00
Criticism: Shane Nolan has sparked outrage for complaining about the ongoing news coverage of the Queen's death and instead asking when his father's EastEnders return will air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN1Br_0hvX68QG00
Unimpressed: The son of Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he 'doesn't understand' why coverage of the Queen's death is 'all over TV all day'

The Queen's death has seen TV schedules change ahead of the funeral on Monday, with Wednesday's coverage showing her lying in state service inside Westminster Hall.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced at 6.30pm on Thursday.

Commenting on the scheduling changes, Shane penned: 'I did love the queen, what a woman. I just don't understand following the coffin around with cameras everywhere and all over TV all day.

'Now I know I know some people will be well into it and that's fine but can anyone tell me what time @bbceastenders is on tonight. #alfiesback.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25C5IE_0hvX68QG00
Coverage: He asked what time his father's return to EastEnders as Alfie Moon would air, after the show's BBC One slot was pushed to 8.30pm on Wednesday amid scheduling changes

But outraged viewers were quick to hit back at his comments, arguing that he was being 'disrespectful', saying the coverage of the Queen's death is more 'important' than EastEnders.

One person fumed: 'Because unlike you people care about the Queen 70 years service is astounding something we will never see again.

'If by questioning when EastEnders will be shown again then it is a sad day of EastEnders is more important than the loss of the greatest Monarch our lifetime has seen.'

Another commented: 'If the only thing you have to worry about is temporarily missing a few episodes of some banal soap opera, then you are very lucky young man. If you are missing seeing your father so much try facetiming him.'

Fuming: Outraged viewers were quick to hit back at his comments, arguing that he was being 'disrespectful', saying the coverage of the Queen's death is more 'important' than EastEnders

A third wrote: 'She gave 70 years of her life for this country and you can't give her 1 week of tv time. Disgraceful.'

While another added: 'Eastenders on every week our wonderful queen needs the respect she deserves so I'm all for following what's happening, it's history. Catch up was invented for occasion's like this.'

But Shane hit back at people who were critiquing him, insisting that while he 'respected' the coverage, it 'isn't for him'.

One person fumed: 'Absolutely disrespectful after all the Queen did over the years for the country I'd rather watch her safe arrival on her final journeys rather than EastEnders.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clxrN_0hvX68QG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yfm_0hvX68QG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyYRa_0hvX68QG00
Hitting back: But Shane pushed back at people who were critiquing him for his comments, saying he 'respected' the coverage but said it 'wasn't for' him

Responding to the tweet, Shane said: 'It's not. It's on all day every day. If that's ur thing I completely respect it. I do dive in and watch bits here and there but it's not for me. Sorry if that doesn't fit ur agenda. I will watch the funeral for sure.'

Another Twitter user urged him to watch EastEnders on BBC iPlayer, where the episodes are being made available at 7.30pm each evening this week ahead of the funeral.

But Shane responded: 'Nah it's not the same.'

Another person also joked that they 'had to endure years of Shane Richie being all over TV all day'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ufTC_0hvX68QG00
Arguing: One Twitter user urged the son of Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan (pictured in 2017) to watch EastEnders on BBC iPlayer, but he insisted it 'isn't the same'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6Om0_0hvX68QG00
He's back: Wednesday's EastEnders episode will see Shane Richie's much-anticipated return as Alfie Moon 

To which Shane humorously responded: 'Try my whole life.'

Wednesday's EastEnders episode will see Shane Richie's much-anticipated return as Alfie Moon.

He will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Kat (Jessie Wallace), ahead of her wedding to Albert Square hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Shane's return to EastEnders was confirmed in July as fans eagerly wonder whether he will reunite with his on/off love Kat, three years after his last appearance on the soap.

While Kat may seem adamant she wants to tie the knot with Phil, it appears Alfie is keen to win back her heart, as another snap shows him aboard a boat, perhaps tempting his longtime love back to their old life together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyQWm_0hvX68QG00
Scheduling changes: The episode featuring Shane's return as Alfie was pushed back on BBC One to 8.30pm from its normal 7.30pm slot amid news coverage of the Queen's death 

Shane also discussed his return during an interview with The Mirror, saying: 'We sat down and he said, ''Listen, I've got this idea of bringing Alfie back,'' and I said really?

'Then he sold it to me said we want the old Alfie, because over the years there's been all very different Alfies, and my favourite Alfie is from 2002 to 2005, look it up. That's the Alfie we have got back.'

He went on: 'So Chris [Clenshaw] was so instrumental, for telling me the long-term storyline with Alfie and it's the old Alfie.'

The episode featuring Shane's return as Alfie was pushed back on BBC One to 8.30pm from its normal 7.30pm slot amid news coverage of the Queen's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443TXF_0hvX68QG00
Sad news: The country's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday

EastEnders is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer at 7.30pm every evening, with the amended TV schedule being confirmed each day amid the blanket coverage.

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen's death.

The broadcaster has been airing rolling news coverage with a BBC News Special filling regular TV slots in between BBC News at One and BBC News at Six.

Programmes including Homes Under The Hammer, Bargain Hunt, and Doctors were moved from their usual channel and aired on BBC Two over the weekend.

And Strictly Come Dancing's launch show has been postponed until Friday September 23, after originally being set to air on September 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UK0VV_0hvX68QG00
Historic: On Wednesday, coverage of the Queen's death saw her lying in state service inside Westminster Hall aired, after a poignant 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace

On Wednesday, coverage of the Queen's death saw her lying in state service inside Westminster Hall aired, after a poignant 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace.

The Queen's coffin entered Westminster Hall as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty's Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, sang Psalm 139.

The King and the Queen Consort led the Royal Family - with William and Kate standing in front of Harry and Meghan during the 20 minute service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

From 5pm, mourners will be able to file past the coffin to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch with an estimated one million people expected to queue for up to 30 hours to see her before the state funeral on Monday.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWknS_0hvX68QG00
Grieving: The King and the Queen Consort led the Royal Family - with William and Kate standing in front of Harry and Meghan during the 20 minute service

