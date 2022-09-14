ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
Thrillist

Icelandair Is Having a Major Sale with Roundtrips to Europe Starting at $430

Pack your bags. The ever-present urge to travel will be even more intense looking at the latest sale from Icelandair. The airline's fall sale includes roundtrip tickets to popular European destinations—most starting at less than $500 from multiple US cities. Below are just some of the examples. Orlando to...
CNBC

These are the top 5 best cities in the world for millennial travelers

Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The research looked at cities around the world to determine the best travel destinations for millennials. The index found that 71% of millennials use Instagram at least once a week and base their trips around the city's food...
PC Magazine

Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination

Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
moneytalksnews.com

7 Ways to Travel for Free

The ability to travel the world is a dream for many people. However, they get hung up on the cost. But what if you could travel for free? If there was a way to travel the world without spending a fortune, would you take it?. You might be surprised at...
SFGate

Spanish Screenings on Tour Promise Record Presence for Spain at Ventana Sur

Continuing its energetic push into international markets via its Spanish Screenings initiative, Spain’s film and export authorities look set to back a record presence of execs and movie/TV titles at Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur, Latin America’s biggest film-TV market. Co-organized by Cannes Marché du Film, Cannes Film...
SFGate

Taiwanese fly and flop for fun in Red Bull glider contest

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — They came with homemade gliders and launched themselves into the harbor from a 6-meter- (20-foot-) high ramp. Some just crashed into the water. It was mostly if not all for fun, as thousands of spectators laughed and cheered on 45 teams competing to see who could go the farthest before falling into the waters of Taichung, a port city in central Taiwan.
