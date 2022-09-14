Read full article on original website
Hawaii Magazine
Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year
Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
Thrillist
Icelandair Is Having a Major Sale with Roundtrips to Europe Starting at $430
Pack your bags. The ever-present urge to travel will be even more intense looking at the latest sale from Icelandair. The airline's fall sale includes roundtrip tickets to popular European destinations—most starting at less than $500 from multiple US cities. Below are just some of the examples. Orlando to...
CNBC
These are the top 5 best cities in the world for millennial travelers
Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The research looked at cities around the world to determine the best travel destinations for millennials. The index found that 71% of millennials use Instagram at least once a week and base their trips around the city's food...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
PC Magazine
Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination
Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
Which day is the cheapest to fly? When is best to book? Google Flights data shows cost trends.
Google Flights analyzed five years worth of data to determine the best timeframes for booking flights and getting the cheapest fares.
moneytalksnews.com
7 Ways to Travel for Free
The ability to travel the world is a dream for many people. However, they get hung up on the cost. But what if you could travel for free? If there was a way to travel the world without spending a fortune, would you take it?. You might be surprised at...
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
Luxury Travel: What a Million-Dollar Vacation Looks Like
Imagine planning a vacation with a $1 million budget. While for some of us, this will remain a dream, it's still fun to know what you could get for that kind of money when booking travel,...
Air New Zealand Begins Non-Stop Flights from New York JFK to Auckland Today
This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
cntraveler.com
The Belmond Orient Express Is Launching New December Routes to Europe’s Most Magical Winter Cities
The grandeur of Europe's most iconic train service is harnessing the cozy charm of the continent’s Christmas season this year: For the first time ever, Belmond's Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is extending its itineraries into the month of December. Until now, journeys on the luxe train have only been available from...
Disneyland is already making big changes to its newest land
The additions are a departure from the original plan.
Welcome to the future of European high-speed rail travel
This week in travel news: A plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin sets a flight-tracking record, a new high-speed train is unveiled in Europe and a family tours the world before three of the children lose their sight.
These are the best shoulder season beach destinations, according to VRBO
Peak summer is over, but the travel deals are just beginning.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
SFGate
Spanish Screenings on Tour Promise Record Presence for Spain at Ventana Sur
Continuing its energetic push into international markets via its Spanish Screenings initiative, Spain’s film and export authorities look set to back a record presence of execs and movie/TV titles at Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur, Latin America’s biggest film-TV market. Co-organized by Cannes Marché du Film, Cannes Film...
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock online
Three colors of the ultra-popular bag appeared online Thursday.
CNBC
Expedia CEO says travel is booming and business travelers are back
During the dark times of Covid in late 2020, Expedia's Peter Kern predicted business travel would make a comeback one day. And it has, he said.
SFGate
Taiwanese fly and flop for fun in Red Bull glider contest
TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — They came with homemade gliders and launched themselves into the harbor from a 6-meter- (20-foot-) high ramp. Some just crashed into the water. It was mostly if not all for fun, as thousands of spectators laughed and cheered on 45 teams competing to see who could go the farthest before falling into the waters of Taichung, a port city in central Taiwan.
CARS・
SFGate
