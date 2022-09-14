Read full article on original website
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
penbaypilot.com
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
A New Homeless Shelter Has Been Approved at an Augusta, Maine Church
According to the Kennebec Journal, a new homeless shelter will be opening in Maine's Capital city in a couple months. The KJ says that the emergency overnight shelter planned for the South Parish Congregational Church was unanimously approved by city officials. The KJ went on to say that the new...
weatherboy.com
Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine
Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
10 people homeless after fire destroys apartment buildings in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Ten people are homeless after a fire broke out at their apartment building in Bangor Saturday morning, according to Bangor Fire Department officials. The 2-alarm fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the 4-unit apartment buildings located at 345 Union Street between 62-66 Charles Street, Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine Saturday.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
penbaypilot.com
Car goes under porch at intersection of Union Street
ROCKLAND – One of the Farnsworth office buildings at the corner of Union and Museum streets, in Rockland, had only recently renewed its gleam due to the completion of a new roof. After Friday afternoon, however, all eyes may be drawn to ground level in the wake of a two-vehicle crash that sent the front end of one car underneath the Farnsworth porch.
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
One injured in Thursday shooting at Lewiston housing complex
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of a male shot in the parking lot at 64 Oxford St., better known as Place St. Marie Housing Development, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
mainepublic.org
Bigger stores struggle to buy goods, but Marden’s has too much merchandise
WATERVILLE, Maine — Iconic off-price empire Marden’s Surplus and Salvage is seeing more inventory than ever despite supply chain disruptions hurting retailers nationwide. The family-run business hit its highest level of inventory three months ago, said President Ham Marden, whose father, Harold “Mickey” Marden, founded the company in 1964.
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
spoonuniversity.com
Why You Should Join Spoon University at Bowdoin College
If you are reading this article, you are likely a member of one of the three following groups:. 1. A Bowdoin student with a knack for writing and a love for food,. 2. A Bowdoin community member looking to learn more about the food world in Brunswick and beyond, or.
mainebiz.biz
Augusta nonprofit names new leader, honors founder
Bread of Life Ministries, an Augusta-based nonprofit that feeds the hungry and provides safe shelter to those in need, has named Victoria Abbott as its new executive director. The Augusta native is involved in several community organizations. She is president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, president of the Augusta Rotary Club and an advisor with the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.
