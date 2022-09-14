ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassalboro, ME

penbaypilot.com

Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation

CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
CAMDEN, ME
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
I-95 FM

The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up

The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake

GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
NEWS CENTER Maine

10 people homeless after fire destroys apartment buildings in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Ten people are homeless after a fire broke out at their apartment building in Bangor Saturday morning, according to Bangor Fire Department officials. The 2-alarm fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the 4-unit apartment buildings located at 345 Union Street between 62-66 Charles Street, Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Car goes under porch at intersection of Union Street

ROCKLAND – One of the Farnsworth office buildings at the corner of Union and Museum streets, in Rockland, had only recently renewed its gleam due to the completion of a new roof. After Friday afternoon, however, all eyes may be drawn to ground level in the wake of a two-vehicle crash that sent the front end of one car underneath the Farnsworth porch.
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Bigger stores struggle to buy goods, but Marden’s has too much merchandise

WATERVILLE, Maine — Iconic off-price empire Marden’s Surplus and Salvage is seeing more inventory than ever despite supply chain disruptions hurting retailers nationwide. The family-run business hit its highest level of inventory three months ago, said President Ham Marden, whose father, Harold “Mickey” Marden, founded the company in 1964.
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
wabi.tv

Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
spoonuniversity.com

Why You Should Join Spoon University at Bowdoin College

If you are reading this article, you are likely a member of one of the three following groups:. 1. A Bowdoin student with a knack for writing and a love for food,. 2. A Bowdoin community member looking to learn more about the food world in Brunswick and beyond, or.
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainebiz.biz

Augusta nonprofit names new leader, honors founder

Bread of Life Ministries, an Augusta-based nonprofit that feeds the hungry and provides safe shelter to those in need, has named Victoria Abbott as its new executive director. The Augusta native is involved in several community organizations. She is president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, president of the Augusta Rotary Club and an advisor with the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.
AUGUSTA, ME

