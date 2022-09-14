ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.

GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments

BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
fox5ny.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures: Here's the full list

NEW YORK - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business. Last month, the home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
WATERFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Connecticut home of late Bloomingdale’s exec asks $1.69M

The late Marvin Traub transformed Bloomingdale’s from a buttoned-up store into an aspirational luxury mecca in the ’70s and ’80s, where even Queen Elizabeth came to shop. Traub previously told The Post that the Queen “didn’t choose Saks, and she didn’t choose Bergdorf — she chose Bloomingdale’s.”...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November

The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

East Haven police officer placed on administrative leave

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation. The East Haven Police Department told News 8 they were made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave and is now […]
EAST HAVEN, CT

