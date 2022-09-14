Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
NewsTimes
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
trumbulltimes.com
Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.
GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments
BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
fox5ny.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures: Here's the full list
NEW YORK - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business. Last month, the home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
trumbulltimes.com
In New Haven, two developers present plans for Strong School site in Fair Haven
NEW HAVEN — After 12 years of the former Strong School sitting vacant on Grand Avenue in Fair Haven — and several previous attempts to redevelop it — there’s hope that it finally may get new use as a mix of market rate apartments and affordable housing.
Big cats spotted in Upstate New York
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats occupy a little more than one-quarter of New York.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Connecticut home of late Bloomingdale’s exec asks $1.69M
The late Marvin Traub transformed Bloomingdale’s from a buttoned-up store into an aspirational luxury mecca in the ’70s and ’80s, where even Queen Elizabeth came to shop. Traub previously told The Post that the Queen “didn’t choose Saks, and she didn’t choose Bergdorf — she chose Bloomingdale’s.”...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Register Citizen
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
NBC Connecticut
ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November
The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say
A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
East Haven police officer placed on administrative leave
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation. The East Haven Police Department told News 8 they were made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave and is now […]
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
AdWeek
Former WFSB Reporter Erin Edwards Leaves Local TV to Work in Local Government
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WFSB reporter Erin Edwards has joined the city of Danbury, Ct., as a communications advisor and spokesperson. Edwards, who now goes...
