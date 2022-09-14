Read full article on original website
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
wabi.tv
Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
Yes, This Incredible Maine House Really Has An Indoor Horse Arena
This Ellsworth "mansion" is probably the most unique property on the market right now. Because of the massive size of the house, we are referring to it as a mansion, but much of the square footage is used for a very specific purpose. More on that in a minute... According...
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
wabi.tv
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
foxbangor.com
Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon
UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
mainebiz.biz
Augusta nonprofit names new leader, honors founder
Bread of Life Ministries, an Augusta-based nonprofit that feeds the hungry and provides safe shelter to those in need, has named Victoria Abbott as its new executive director. The Augusta native is involved in several community organizations. She is president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, president of the Augusta Rotary Club and an advisor with the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
WMTW
Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name
BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
WMTW
The new restaurant that's offering delicious wood-fired pizzas in downtown Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley takes us to a relatively new spot cooking up pizza in a wood-fired oven. Downtown Hallowell is a quaint place to visit with a lot to do, including making a stop at antique shops. If you’re hungry, there are plenty of pieces to eat including Slates and The Liberal Cup.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
