Windsor, ME

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
Q97.9

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18

The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
foxbangor.com

Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon

UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
UNITY, ME
I-95 FM

The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up

The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Augusta nonprofit names new leader, honors founder

Bread of Life Ministries, an Augusta-based nonprofit that feeds the hungry and provides safe shelter to those in need, has named Victoria Abbott as its new executive director. The Augusta native is involved in several community organizations. She is president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, president of the Augusta Rotary Club and an advisor with the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name

BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
BRIDGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
ELLSWORTH, ME

