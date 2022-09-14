ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bleacher Report

Blazers' Gary Payton II Underwent Offseason Surgery for Core Muscle Injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II had offseason surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Per an official statement from the team, Payton had the procedure in July and is expected to make a full recovery before the regular season begins. The Blazers made several moves during the offseason...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio Calls on NBA to Ban Robert Sarver for Life

NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio is calling on the NBA to ban Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for life after an investigation found he "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards." Tremaglio told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an appearance on NBA Today:. "We are absolutely calling for that....
NBA
Bleacher Report

Dennis Schröder, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $2.6M

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to terms with Dennis Schröder on a one-year deal Friday. According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Schroder will make $2.64 million during the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old ended last season with the Houston Rockets after being acquired from the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: Giannis' Brother Kostas Antetokounmpo Lands Contract for Training Camp

Free-agent forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Antetokounmpo, who played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer, will compete for a two-way spot with the franchise. Antetokounmpo began his...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent PG Rajon Rondo Reaches Settlement in Assault and Battery Suit

Rajon Rondo reportedly reached a settlement with Toktam Jorshari, who filed a civil lawsuit saying she suffered injuries during a July 2020 altercation with the longtime NBA point guard and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald. TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Jorshari's attorney filed a notice in Los Angeles Court that a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Return Expected by GSW amid Retirement Buzz

Andre Iguodala's future in the NBA is up in the air, but the Golden State Warriors reportedly believe he'll be back with them for the 2022-23 season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein: "The only certainty regarding Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Kyle Kuzma on Hopes for Wizards' 2022-23 Season: 'All About Getting to the Playoffs'

After languishing as part of a middling Washington Wizards team last season, Kyle Kuzma is ready to get back to the postseason. "It’s all about getting to the playoffs. That’s my mindset," Kuzma told Complex's Mike DeStefano of his goals for next season. "The NBA’s always better when you can win. We probably had one of the more talented teams that Wizard fans and the DMV’s seen in recent years and we have to figure it out, take that leap, and start playing winning basketball. That’s the most important thing that we have to do."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas. Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury

Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
NFL

