Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Gary Payton II Underwent Offseason Surgery for Core Muscle Injury
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II had offseason surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Per an official statement from the team, Payton had the procedure in July and is expected to make a full recovery before the regular season begins. The Blazers made several moves during the offseason...
Passed over no more: Becky Hammon was exactly what Aces needed to win 1st title
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Las Vegas Aces had pulled within 40 minutes of their first WNBA championship. It was a Finals-opening home sweep in Vegas, but when their first-year head coach answered her final question of the night, the energy drop was instantaneous. Did Becky Hammon think everyone in...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Lakers 'Strongly' Considering Bringing PG off Bench
Russell Westbrook hasn't come off the bench since his rookie season, but it could be a possibility with the Los Angeles Lakers next season. "The prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered," Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported. The Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley...
Bleacher Report
NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio Calls on NBA to Ban Robert Sarver for Life
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio is calling on the NBA to ban Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for life after an investigation found he "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards." Tremaglio told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an appearance on NBA Today:. "We are absolutely calling for that....
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Dennis Schröder, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $2.6M
The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to terms with Dennis Schröder on a one-year deal Friday. According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Schroder will make $2.64 million during the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old ended last season with the Houston Rockets after being acquired from the Boston Celtics...
Bleacher Report
Woj: P.J. Dozier Agrees to Timberwolves Contract; Suffered ACL Injury in 2021
The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a deal with free-agent guard P.J. Dozier, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dozier was limited to 18 games in 2021-22, averaging 5.4 points and shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL last November. Wojnarowski reported in June he was...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Giannis' Brother Kostas Antetokounmpo Lands Contract for Training Camp
Free-agent forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Antetokounmpo, who played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer, will compete for a two-way spot with the franchise. Antetokounmpo began his...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Shades Rumor Regarding Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley isn't buying the idea teammate Russell Westbrook might come off the bench during the 2022-23 NBA season. Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday the idea of moving the nine-time All-Star to a reserve role is being "strongly considered" by L.A.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent PG Rajon Rondo Reaches Settlement in Assault and Battery Suit
Rajon Rondo reportedly reached a settlement with Toktam Jorshari, who filed a civil lawsuit saying she suffered injuries during a July 2020 altercation with the longtime NBA point guard and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald. TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Jorshari's attorney filed a notice in Los Angeles Court that a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Lakers Hesitant to Trade Russell Westbrook Due to Concerns over Future
The Los Angeles Lakers remain hesitant to trade veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, and it's reportedly because they don't want to sacrifice much of their future in order to move him. If the Purple and Gold want to trade Westbrook, they'll almost certainly have to part with their 2027 and...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Return Expected by GSW amid Retirement Buzz
Andre Iguodala's future in the NBA is up in the air, but the Golden State Warriors reportedly believe he'll be back with them for the 2022-23 season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein: "The only certainty regarding Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable."
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma on Hopes for Wizards' 2022-23 Season: 'All About Getting to the Playoffs'
After languishing as part of a middling Washington Wizards team last season, Kyle Kuzma is ready to get back to the postseason. "It’s all about getting to the playoffs. That’s my mindset," Kuzma told Complex's Mike DeStefano of his goals for next season. "The NBA’s always better when you can win. We probably had one of the more talented teams that Wizard fans and the DMV’s seen in recent years and we have to figure it out, take that leap, and start playing winning basketball. That’s the most important thing that we have to do."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Stein: Nets Were Desperate for Vet Who'd Command Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving's Respect
The Brooklyn Nets may have reached a detente in their relationship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but it appears there's still work to be done in regaining trust behind the scenes. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Nets' recent signing of Markieff Morris was rooted in a desire to...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Markieff Morris Was Recruited by Joe Tsai Ahead of Contract Signing
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai personally recruited veteran Markieff Morris to the franchise this summer, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Morris signed a one-year, $2.9 million non-guaranteed contract with the Nets earlier this month. "The Nets were desperate to add a veteran who could command the respect of stars Kevin...
Kawhi Leonard Spotted at 49ers vs. Seahawks Game
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is taking in some NFL action between San Francisco and Seattle
Bleacher Report
Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas. Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Discussed 4-Team Trade with Knicks, Jazz Before Donovan Mitchell Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers were in talks about a four-team deal involving the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets earlier this summer before the Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jovan Buha, one preliminary iteration of the talks between the...
Bleacher Report
Justin Herbert Praised by Fans for 'Legendary Toughness' After Playing Through Injury
Justin Herbert lost Thursday's game, but he won plenty of respect along the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and remained down for some time. He exited for a play with a rib injury but quickly returned to the field even with his team facing a 10-point deficit and extremely unlikely chance at a comeback.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Says He's Happier Playing for Vikings Than He Would Be with Eagles
For Philadelphia Eagles fans, missing out on Justin Jefferson is one of the great "what ifs" in recent seasons. As for Jefferson, he's glad he ended up with the Minnesota Vikings. "I'm definitely way more happy to be here than there," Jefferson told reporters Friday. Both teams were targeting a...
Comments / 0