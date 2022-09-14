After languishing as part of a middling Washington Wizards team last season, Kyle Kuzma is ready to get back to the postseason. "It’s all about getting to the playoffs. That’s my mindset," Kuzma told Complex's Mike DeStefano of his goals for next season. "The NBA’s always better when you can win. We probably had one of the more talented teams that Wizard fans and the DMV’s seen in recent years and we have to figure it out, take that leap, and start playing winning basketball. That’s the most important thing that we have to do."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO