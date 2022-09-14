Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Woman Murdered, Newborn Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
Eater
Kjun Kicks Off a Korean Cajun Party in Manhattan
After 18 months of pop-ups, delivery dinners, and a brief interlude to compete on Top Chef, chef Jae Jung is opening a permanent spot for her popular Korean and Cajun pandemic pop-up Kjun on September 19 at 154 E. 39th Street, near Third Avenue, on the edge of Murray Hill and Midtown East .
Eater
2 Hot New Restaurants to Try This Weekend for Pizza Slices and Chinese American Food
Just in time for the weekend, Bay Area diners have two much-anticipated new restaurants to check out for a slice of pizza or Chinese American takeout classics. According to a post on Instagram, chef Brandon Jew has officially opened the second location of his counter service restaurant Mamahuhu in the North Bay city of Mill Valley. Jew’s fine dining Chinese restaurant Mister Jiu’s holds one Michelin star, but the chef spun off the original Mamahuhu in early 2020 as a way to pay homage to steam tray standards including sweet-and-sour chicken or beef and broccoli with a combo of high-quality ingredients and classic Chinese cooking techniques. The Mill Valley outpost is located at 173 Throckmorton Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by Mill Valley Beerworks.
Eater
Water Street in Henderson Gets a Three-Story Burger Joint
With specialty burgers and build-your-own options, the three-story Street Burger is now open on Water Street in Henderson and offers quick bites with a side of views. The first floor offers a quick-service option while the second floor hosts bar-top gaming and the third floor provides indoor and patio seating. Menu options include the Sexy Sriracha burger with bacon and fried jalapenos and the Piggie Smalls with pulled pork and from-scratch barbecue sauce. Other menu items include cocktails, milkshakes, and vegan burgers. Street Burger is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily at 39 South Water Street.
Eater
Handmade Pasta Pop-Up Pastificio d’Oro Will Open Its Own St. Johns Restaurant
Using a mattarello, a three-foot long Italian rolling pin, and his hands, Chase Dopson makes pasta magic. Within a St. Johns kitchen, the chef takes freshly kneaded balls of dough and rolls them into sheets, cutting noodles by hand or using traditional tools to stamp out filled pastas like anolini. Pastificio d’Oro, the pop up he co-owns, has served bowls of tortelloni, maltagliati con fagioli, and gramigne alla salsiccia on a weekly basis within Gracie’s Apizza for a year, but soon, the pop-up will graduate to full-blown pasta shop status. On November 1, it will take over the current Gracie’s Apizza space, opening an Italian restaurant specializing in Piedmontese cuisine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Major Nashville Restaurant Group Drops Two Popular Weekend Haunts
A prolific Nashville restaurant group closed two of its popular weekend dining and drinking destinations this week: Tavern, Midtown’s mainstay for weekend brunch and bachelorette parties, and Whiskey Kitchen, a restaurant in the Gulch known for its 100+ whiskey selection and off-menu spirit offerings. Both have been around for...
Eater
An Experimental Chef’s Table Hides Inside an Orange County Strip Mall
Along the back wall of a Newport Beach Italian restaurant, six diners sit at a white counter overlooking a pizza oven. Their backs are turned to the bustling dining room, and they never once look down at a menu — there isn’t one. Instead, they’ve each come for something well beyond the usual bill of fare: an experimental tasting menu that looks nothing like the pastas and pizzas found at every other table. This is Bello Chef’s Table.
Eater
This All-Day Restaurant Backed by a Thai Mini-Chain Aims to Be the Mission’s New Neighborhood Fave
It took two years — or about 100 years in pandemic time — for Varidda Voraakom and her husband to get their new restaurant open. But now, their homage to casual and comfortable dining, Cauliflower, has arrived on 16th Street in the Mission. The lowkey all-day restaurant is right across the street from Kilowatt Bar, up the block from Dalva, and down the way from Lers Ros Thai — which is no coincidence. Tom Narupon Silargorn, chef and owner behind the local Thai restaurant mini-chain with three outposts around San Francisco, got together with Voraakom’s husband and Steve K. Tavanit (who is also the cook at Cauliflower) to open this new restaurant. “This restaurant came from a group of friends,” Voraakom says.
Eater
Hop on This Bus and Eat Your Way Through Lower Manhattan
The M14a – SBS is one of the city’s quintessential bus lines, and a ride along its route, should you step off along the way for eating and sightseeing, would make a perfect expedition. The “M” stands for Manhattan and over the course of 45 minutes or so, the vehicle makes its way from Abingdon Square in the heart of the West Village, through Union Square, then down Avenue A in the East Village, finally terminating on the Lower East Side. This allows easy access to four of downtown’s most popular and picturesque neighborhoods.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
Brace Yourself For Houston’s First Cannabis-Infused Dining Experience
The founders of Houston’s CBD coffee shop and dispensary Grinder’s Coffee Bar are opening another location, and it’s safe to say, this one is getting a little wild. On Monday, September 19, the hemp connoisseurs will open the second location of its coffee shop, dispensary, and cocktail bar, Wild, at 1609 Westheimer Road in Montrose — and this time, they’re venturing into what might be Houston’s first legal cannabis-infused fine dining experience.
thecinemaholic.com
Where Is Chef Franco Pepe Now?
If you have ever wondered where one might find the best pizzas in the world, Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza‘ would be right up your alley. The show takes the viewer on a worldwide tour that explores the best pizzerias and even explores the subtle differences between each style of pizza. Moreover, instead of just focusing on the food, we get a sneak peek into each chef’s life, which makes the show even more interesting.
Eater
District Donuts Banks on New Model and Saints Fans for Downtown Location
Popular slider and doughnut mini-chain District Donuts is trying something new for its latest restaurant, calling it District All Day Delicious and introducing full-service breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a bar. It opened in September in the former Company Burger downtown, right next to the new Tava Indian Street Food and across from Rouse’s on Girod Street, with a proximity to the Superdome that’s sure to make it a Saints game day hit. The menu is greatly expanded, adding Mexican breakfast dishes, lemon ricotta pancakes, and something called breakfast wings, which utilize breakfast sausage crumbles, to its many doughnut offerings. For lunch and eventually, dinner, burgers join fish and chips, a steak sandwich, and roast chicken, and frozen drinks, cocktails, and ice cream round out the offerings.
Eater
Houston’s Newest Adults-Only Mini-Golf Spot Serves Fantastic Pizza and Cocktails
A new interactive mini-golf venue in Houston is turning putt-putt into a party. Puttery Houston opened Friday, September 16, at 1818 Washington Avenue in Sawyer Yards, and is a new take on a night out with three nine-hole courses, pizza for every taste, and well-mixed cocktails — no watery drinks here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
How Chef Armen Martirosyan Makes One of LA’s Most Popular Kabobs
On this episode of Plateworthy, chef Nyesha Arrington visits Mini Kabob in Glendale, California to get a crash course from owner Armen Martirosyan on how he and his family make the restaurant’s well-known beef shish kabobs. “A lot of people like to use filet mignon; I don’t like filet...
Eater
Celebrate Rosh Hashanah With Specials From These New Orleans Restaurants
Sunset on September 25 marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, a celebration of the Jewish New Year, ending at sunset on September 27. It’s followed by Yom Kippur on October 4 and 5; together, they make the High Holidays. Rosh Hashanah is celebrated with gatherings of friends and family centered around symbolic foods like apples, pomegranates, dried fruits, and honey. It’s also full of some of the best dishes found on Jewish holidays year-round — challah, braised brisket, and matzo ball soup. Whether looking for a holiday feast or picking up items to build a spread, here are four New Orleans area spots offering special Rosh Hashanah meals and treats this year.
Comments / 0