Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos

With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
Black Enterprise

LeBron and Savannah James Take Us Inside Their L.A. Mansion for Vanity Fair Cover Shoot

LeBron and Savannah James put their Black love on full display for their first-ever family photoshoot, captured by Vanity Fair. The James gang pulled out a few designer labels, rolled out the Porsche, and even showed off a few of their talents while opening the doors to their Los Angeles mansion for the world to see. Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7, posed alongside their high school sweetheart parents for family photos embodying nothing short of Black excellence.
hypebeast.com

GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs

Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway

From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023

While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look

There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
sneakernews.com

Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90

As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
sneakernews.com

CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration

A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets New Release Date

One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4. It is a classic silhouette that dropped all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single year, Jumpman comes through with more new offerings, and in 2022 specifically, they have been able to bring the heat. In fact, fans are anticipating a new colorway called "Midnight Navy" which has received a ton of nice teasers.
sneakernews.com

Bright Blue Accents Provide A Cool Aesthetic To The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021

Just a few months remain before the end of 2022, making a sequel to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit from 2021 highly unlikely. As we await for the announcement of the bubble-soled runners successor, The Swoosh continues to delve out its already lengthy roster of GR colorways. Pictured here in men’s sizing, the latest offering of the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 borrows the blue hued color palette of Villanova University.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos

The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
sneakernews.com

Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon

Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
Complex

J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’

Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 14 "Laney" Drops Next Summer: First Look

Michael Jordan went to Laney High School, which had team colors of blue and yellow. Over the years, Jordan Brand used the school as inspiration for various colorways, and as you can expect, they were all called "Laney." The "Laney" color scheme has made it to the Air Jordan 1 and 5, but it seems like it will also be coming to the Air Jordan 14 next year.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Marks The Return Of GORE-TEX Materials For Fall 2022

For the past few years The Swooshes use of GORE-TEX materials has revolutionized winterized footwear through their most heralded silhouettes. The Fall 2022 calendar will certainly see the return of weather-ready styles with the Nike Air Max 90 being marked as the Trojan Horse. Split between leather and GORE-TEX textiles,...
sneakernews.com

Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”

2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
