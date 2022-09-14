Most college football players will have to wait until December to enter the transfer portal this year, but a few will have the option of entering early due to a head coaching change. The first group to have this option is Nebraska, with Scott Frost being fired on Sunday. So with a 30-day window to enter currently open, who might be some of the players who decide that they need a fresh start elsewhere?

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO