Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into an incident that happened Saturday evening in Elgin. Officials said a Travis County deputy was involved in a shooting that killed the suspect. “The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This […]
Washington Examiner
Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested, accused of murdering a teenager in 1972
A former Nevada deputy attorney general was arrested this week and is accused of killing a woman five decades ago. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, is being held without bail in Washoe County Jail in Hawaii on suspicion of second-degree murder and a charge of being a fugitive from another state. Honolulu police arrested Chirila on Tuesday and said DNA evidence linked him to the 1972 stabbing death of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
KOLO TV Reno
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada
LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
California man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing at Hawaii resort
The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation
A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
WGMD Radio
Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China
A man accused of killing a family of four in Texas, including two children, in 2014 was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after arriving on a flight from China. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody Sunday by the San Francisco Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is being held in a Northern California jail pending his extradition to Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday.
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Arrest made in fatal assault of 27-year-old father at Metro Blue Line station in Willowbrook area
A homicide suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault and robbery of a 27-year-old father in March at the Metro Blue Line station in the Willowbrook area.
Former detective charged in Austin triple murder could take plea deal next week
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who allegedly shot and killed three people near the Arboretum Oak Apartments before leading police on a nearly 24-hour search could soon take a plea deal, according to court documents.
2urbangirls.com
Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility
Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo family found in Arizona; 2 arrested
SAN LORENZO – A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000, somehow got out of the house on Sept. 2 and was taken by the suspects, later identified as Uriah Byrd, 40, of San Francisco, and Saveya Maybury, 22, of Lewisville, Texas, authorities said.The pair left with Bruno in a silver Hyundai Sonata and didn't try to find the dog's owners to return...
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
Former Aberdeen, NJ cop gets jail time, probation for evidence tampering
A former Aberdeen cop has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday. Philip Santiago, 35, will also have to serve three years of probation, and is blocked from future public service in New Jersey. According to authorities,...
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
