Creepy, One-Finger Salute At Trump Rally Evokes 'Heil Hitler' Gesture
Acolytes stood with hands raised over their heads as Trump recounted the evils of the world in a kind of dirge with music.
Bussing migrants to sanctuary cities looks a lot like human trafficking
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) sent asylum seekers, including women and children, from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Taking advantage of a state-funded program, DeSantis chartered two planes to transport the migrants. “States like Massachusetts,” his communications director declared, “will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they...
GOP senator says he won’t support Graham’s national abortion ban
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said on Sunday that he does not plan to vote for a national abortion ban bill proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), joining others in the GOP who standby the notion that such a decision should be left up to states. During an appearance on CNN’s...
